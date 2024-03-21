He President Andrés Manuel López Obrador commemorated a few days ago the “nationalization of the Petroleum”, which was actually a expropriation and nationalization of Petroleum.

PEMEX currently it is private property of the officials government, who manage that company as if it were their property.

The village”theoretical owner, alone receive more expensive gasoline and of poorer quality to which several private companies sell in the United States, where the majority make profits, while in Mexico they make losses.

The only ones who win with the state monopoly of PEMEX They are the bureaucrats who manage it, and their friends or relatives who sell them products or provide them with services at premium prices.

During the MORENA government, the price of gasoline increased from 19.3 pesos in December 2018 to 28 pesos in January 2024, 45%.

In 5 years, the MORENA government lost approximately 800 million pesos to subsidize PEMEX.

Pemex spends more government money than it pays in taxes. The government transmitted 869 million pesos via subsidies to PEMEX to cover its losses, pay suppliers and its debts, according to government data.

In the Dos Bocas refinery, according to an audit by the Superior Audit of the Federation (ASF), there are 110 million without a clear destination.

In total in PEMEX, indicates the Superior Audit of the Federation, there are approximately 800 billion without a clear or unknown destination.

PEMEX refining losses are 32.2 dollars per barrel.

PEMEX does not contribute a single net dollar to the government budget, but rather takes resources directly from the government and indirectly from the millions of Mexicans who pay taxes, and consume expensive, lower-octane gasoline than the one the US people receive from private oil companies. , most of whom earn money and pay taxes.

