Fire. Priscila Mateo is in the eye of the storm after starting a romance with actor Julián Zucchi. And the young woman was the protagonist of a recent ampay of the program in which she works, 'Magaly TV, la firma', in which she is seen leaving the Argentine interpreter's house. Despite this, Zucchi reported that they both saw each other in a room in the building and not in his apartment, because he was with his two children. However, all the media pressure would be too much for the young reporter, to the point that Magaly Medina revealed that Mateo would be considering resigning, an opinion that was supported by Rodrigo González and Gigi Miterwho also believe that Priscila will end up leaving the ATV program.

What did Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter say about Priscila Mateo?

Rodrigo González and Gigi Miterdrivers of 'Love and Fire', gave their opinion on the recent ampay that Priscila Mateo starred in in the last edition of 'Magaly TV, the firm'. The Willax TV presenter believes that all this media scandal is too much for the reporter and that the production would be “pushing” her to resign from the program.

“They are practically pushing her to resign, that is very clear to me. Because the very program where she appears, they show all this”declared Gigi Miter.

“It's like 'I'm not going to throw you out, but look'. I, the girl, have already resigned. Her job is a little uncomfortable with what's happening. She's paying the consequences. Nobody is going to throw her out, they would look bad if she They throw away. He's not going to have any other choice. I think he's going to leave. Who's going to put up with that?” he claimed Miter.

On the other hand, 'Peluchín' agreed with his co-host and pointed out that he also believes that the reporter will end up leaving the ranks of Magaly Medina's show, which “will be a shame.”

“She should be worried about who she is in charge of and what they are showing her… If she is good at her job, it would be a shame for her to do so (to resign from 'Magaly TV, sign her'). But there are people who can be very professional or very good at her job and that the poor management of her personal life ruins things for her”, declared González, who advised Priscila to really question whether Julián Zucchi suits her or not.

Did Julián Zucchi ask Priscila Mateo to resign from 'Magaly TV'?

In his statements on social networks, Julián Zucchi flatly denied suggesting that Priscila Mateo resign from her job as a reporter for the program 'Magaly TV, la firma'. The protagonist of 'Yes, my love' stated that this accusation is completely false and that at no time did he have the intention of influencing the young journalist's employment decision.

“I want to address and rectify a misinterpretation that has recently been spread regarding my previous story, as well as debunk incorrect claims that have been attributed to my actions and words. Specifically, it has been mentioned, incorrectly, that I told Priscila to quit her job. “I want to be absolutely clear: this statement is totally false,” said the Argentine.