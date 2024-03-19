His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, received in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, and His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, yesterday, a number of the country’s notables, senior officials and businessmen, who came to greet His Highness and congratulate him on the blessed month of Ramadan, in Al Shindagha Council in Dubai.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Supreme President and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Sports Council, exchanged congratulations and blessings with The attendees, who wished His Highness good health and wellness, and that the month of Ramadan would be a month of goodness and blessings for the UAE, its wise leadership, and its honorable people, and that the holy month and other occasions would bring back more progress, sophistication, prosperity, and continued pride, stability, and national cohesion to our country.

During the meeting, His Highness chatted with the audience and the country’s notables about consolidating the values ​​of giving, doing good, the spirit of tolerance, communication, and human and social solidarity during the holy month, among the various segments and groups of society, stressing the keenness of His Highness and the leadership to consolidate these values ​​among the community so that they remain an authentic tradition and inheritance that will be passed down through generations. His Highness called on all segments of Emirati society to work to multiply giving in a way that is consistent with the authentic Ramadan values, and in a way that contributes to consecrating the culture of giving and tolerance among the people of the Emirates.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed to the attendees the importance of the strong and fruitful partnership between Dubai and the business community and investment from national companies, businessmen and investors from all over the world, stressing that this partnership is an essential pillar of the comprehensive development process in the emirate. The priorities of the emirate's model economic approach reflect achieving the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, and consolidating its position as the capital of the global economy.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also stressed Dubai’s keenness to strengthen the elements that ensure the consolidation of the model strategic partnership between the public and private sectors, and to provide an environment that supports investment and business. His Highness said, “Dubai continues to enhance its attractiveness to the business community and global investors, by providing added value.” “It is based on the highest levels of safety and transparency, with flexible legislative and regulatory frameworks, and carefully studied organizational structures in accordance with the highest international standards, all of which are pillars that strengthen our confidence in a more prosperous future for Dubai.”

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• We are keen to consolidate the values ​​of giving, charitable work, tolerance and human solidarity so that they remain an authentic tradition passed down through generations.

• Dubai continues to enhance its attractiveness to the global business community and investors with the highest levels of security and transparency.



