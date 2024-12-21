12/21/2024



Updated at 1:09 p.m.





Pellegrini He and his men are preparing to say goodbye to 2024 by hosting Rayo at the Villamarín in an important match for the Green and White’s qualifying challenges, once again with the focus on the European positions, as always since the Chilean has been at the helm. .

In the press conference prior to the duel against the Madrid team, the Betis coach also spoke about the winter market and what he expects in terms of reinforcements. In ABC We already explained this Saturday that Betis is moving to sign in the January window, although it has reconfigured its needs. If the priority before was the hiring of a midfielder, the entity is now looking at the offensive plot trying to incorporate a goal with a striker or winger.

Be that as it may, what Pellegrini wants is for whoever comes to improve what exists: «I think that the word reinforcement is directly related to the economic situation. It’s one thing to bring a new name and another thing to bring reinforcements. If we are going to sell players and depower ourselves to bring in others, I don’t think it will be worth it. A good analysis will be done at the end of the month when the market opens,” says the Chilean.

«For me the words new name and reinforcement have a very, very, important difference. We are going to make an evaluation especially when we finish tomorrow’s game. “It will be done in the most sensible and realistic way possible to always try to improve the squad,” the Betis coach insisted.