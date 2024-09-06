For John Epler, the creative director of Dragon Age: The Veilguard , Improving video game graphics is becoming increasingly difficult . Interviewed by Eurogamer about what he expects for the next 25 years of the industry, he explained that in his opinion developers will have to focus more on the freedom granted to players than on the rest, which will reach a sort of stalemate.

Freedom

In short, while it’s tempting to continue to talk only about technological improvements related to the visual side of games, eventually “we’ll get to the point where we can’t improve the graphics any further.”

It is not yet possible to establish when, but for Epler at that point the priorities will become others: “It will be about finding a balance between player freedom and content creation.“, he explained. “For me, that’s the most interesting challenge. How do we give players more freedom in our worlds, more freedom in a given space? In 25 years, I hope that technological resources will make it easier to create content in ways that allow for more branching, but still feel that human touch that gets lost when content is procedural.”

In short, it is difficult to imagine how the sector could evolve in the next 25 years, but there will certainly be some changes, considering the speed at which technology changes. With that said, the next step is to wait for Dragon Age: The Veilguard which will be released on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and S on October 31, 2024.