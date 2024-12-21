12/21/2024



Updated at 12:56 p.m.





Manuel Pellegrinicoach of Betisspoke to the media this Saturday in the usual press conference prior to the League match that his team will play this Sunday against Rayo Vallecano at the Benito Villamarín.

The coach reviewed the list of players not called up for having physical problems in the first place: «Rui Silva It is not cited, it is not recovered. They stay out Bellerin and Marc Roca. It adds up Ricardo Rodriguez with a small sprain. Isco and Fornals are mentioned. William Carvalho “We know it’s going to be long.” Regarding Isco, he later indicated that, being called up, “he is fit to play.” “We will see tomorrow what minutes and at what time” he will be able to be part of the team. Regarding Marc Roca and Bellerín he stated that Waiting for you back after the Christmas break.

To the Rayo Vallecano He classified him as “a difficult rival like everyone else in the Spanish league.” «They come with good results and a good football moment. We have to play a complete game if we want to score. We have to play a game offensively and defensively with quality knowing that we have a complicated opponent,” he added.

When asked about his assessment of the first months of competition before the start of the new year, Pellegrini offered the following reflection: «I make the same assessment as I did a month ago. All teams go through difficult moments. We must try to overcome them as soon as possible and I said that I would make an assessment in December. We are classified in the competitions in which we can be eliminated: a phenomenon. We wanted to reach an average of 30 points in the first roundwe are six with two games left. The team always shows its face and reappears and for me that is very important». Subsequently, regarding the negative goal average that his team now presents (-3), Pellegrini pointed out that in some moments the team produced more offensively than it materialized and that with few occasions the rivals managed to score, describing this situation as “swings that occur from time to time.” throughout the season.”









Likewise, regarding his wishes regarding 2025, Pellegrini drew a line of continuity, ensuring that “I hope for the same thing that we have tried to do in previous years.” «Always with the important economic limitation that we have known how to overcome, try to qualify for Europe, go as far as possible in the Conference League and the Cup. “We will see it game by game.”

Furthermore, on the occasion of the recovery of several injured players and taking into consideration the high level that Betis Deportivo is offering, Pellegrini was asked about the loss of relevance that the quarry players could now have in the team. The Chilean gave the following response: «Regardless of the names, injuries or squad, In these five years the reserve team players have always had space. We have debuted sixteen or eighteen players. It is a continuous work. “It doesn’t depend on whether the reserve team wins or the first team loses, it depends on performance both in games and in training.”