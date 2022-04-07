“What happened here tonight is a shame. Their coach (Knutsen, ed.) Attacked our goalkeeper coach (Nuno Santos, ed.) And this is shameful. When we return we want to send Bodo home for that too. they do off the pitch. ” Words of fire are those of the Roma captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, who goes to Sky to report what happened at the end of the match in the changing rooms of the Bodo stadium: “Their coach attacked our goalkeeper coach, first said something to him and then he attacked in a strong way. We came here with all respect, but what happened is an insult to Roma, to our staff and to the competition itself. I’m still shocked by what I saw, it’s really a shame. ” The police detained all those present in the dispute at the stadium for about half an hour to investigate and trigger any complaints.