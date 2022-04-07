The captain’s anger: “I’m still shaken: first he said something to him and then attacked him strongly. We want to send them home also for what they do off the pitch”: The police are investigating, complaints are not ruled out
“What happened here tonight is a shame. Their coach (Knutsen, ed.) Attacked our goalkeeper coach (Nuno Santos, ed.) And this is shameful. When we return we want to send Bodo home for that too. they do off the pitch. ” Words of fire are those of the Roma captain, Lorenzo Pellegrini, who goes to Sky to report what happened at the end of the match in the changing rooms of the Bodo stadium: “Their coach attacked our goalkeeper coach, first said something to him and then he attacked in a strong way. We came here with all respect, but what happened is an insult to Roma, to our staff and to the competition itself. I’m still shocked by what I saw, it’s really a shame. ” The police detained all those present in the dispute at the stadium for about half an hour to investigate and trigger any complaints.
plastic field
–
Pellegrini then aligns himself with what Mourinho said about the synthetic field: “Yes, it’s a plastic field, it’s a shame that there is such a field in a European competition. It’s no excuse, however, we lost 2-1 and between one week we have a battle to win at all costs. Maybe the pitch had an impact on Mancini’s injury: he doesn’t even know what he has, but he was quite worried. Let’s hope for the best. ”
Finally, Pellegrini talks about his goal, the twelfth in the season, a personal best: “I’m half happy, I wanted the victory. We expect the return to our home, with our fans. We want to pass and send Bodo home also for what they do off the pitch. “
April 8, 2022 (change April 8, 2022 | 00:53)
