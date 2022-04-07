A new crisis touches the Palacio de la Moneda in Chile. The Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches, presented false information about the migration management of the Government of former President Sebastián Piñera in a parliamentary commission. Despite the criticism and requests for dismissal this Thursday, the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, supported the official. The controversy occurs in the framework of the presentation of the plan for the economic reactivation of the president.

“He has my full trust.” A short statement that ratified the decision of the Chilean president, Gabriel Boric, on the Minister of the Interior, Izkia Siches: she will continue in office.

The president’s determination came after Siches was immersed in a controversy for having delivered incorrect information to the Security Commission of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies on Wednesday.

The minister had assured that a plane with expelled Venezuelan migrants returned to that country with exactly the same passengers with which it entered during the mandate of former President Sebastián Piñera.

“My congratulations to the previous government, because it had the ability to cover this with earth; I don’t know how, but this is something very serious,” Siches had declared about the event.

However, some time later the official accepted her mistake through her Twitter account. A short rectification that came after being questioned by his predecessor, Rodrigo Delgado, and other opposition politicians.

Today in the security commission of the Chamber of Deputies and Deputies I issued incorrect information. For this, in a republican spirit, I apologize most sincerely to @RodrigoDelgadoM and your team. https://t.co/G4IgDvzs6W – Izkia Siches Pastén (@izkia) April 7, 2022



Despite the criticism and requests for the dismissal of the first woman in history to occupy said portfolio, Boric reiterated his support for her. “There are those who look aside and there are those who confront them (the errors) and correct them. The minister’s case is the second,” she assured.

A new crisis in Palacio de La Moneda

The Siches case adds to a moved start to the mandate for the youngest president of Chile. Boric, who has seen, for the first time, a drop in his popularity has also faced criticism from the opposition for his “lack of political experience”.

Thus, he has also had to debut as a problem solver. After learning of the erroneous information from the minister, the president asked to see Siches at the Palacio de la Moneda to discuss what he considered “a serious error.”

The president of Chile, Gabriel Boric, presented his plan for economic reactivation in the midst of the controversy with the Minister of the Interior for disclosing false information. © Juan Ignacio Roncoroni / EFE

According to local media, the meeting lasted just over 20 minutes during which Siches accepted his mistake and clarified what had happened. The president, for his part, requested greater rigor in the delivery of information to the minister.

Despite the clarifications, there were multiple requests for the official’s dismissal by the opposition. Even the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Raúl Soto, assured that “the minister, once again, commits an unforced error that compromises the entire government.”

An error that overshadows Boric’s economic recovery plans

The recent criticism of the Government overshadows the presentation of the plan for the economic reactivation of the country called “Chile Supports”. A package of social aid for 3,700 million dollars that the Minister of Finance, Mario Marcel, announced this Thursday.

The plan, made up of 21 measures, contemplates 1,386 million dollars for the generation of jobs, while 1,000 million will be allocated to small and medium-sized companies.

With the pandemic and the economic crisis we have been through complex times and many people have had a hard time. Today we seek to lighten that backpack by delivering 21 specific answers that impact each and every one. Because #ChileSupportstogether and together we reactivate the economy. pic.twitter.com/1b1DzgWIqE — Gabriel Boric Font (@gabrielboric) April 7, 2022



At the same time, it intends to deliver 1,340 to help Chilean families. This will be accompanied by an extension from September to December of the Emergency Family Income (IFE), a labor subsidy that will be especially intended for young people, women and people over 55 years of age.

On the other hand, “Chile Supports” will seek to freeze the prices of public transport during this year and also of fuel. In addition, the plan establishes an increase in the minimum wage to 400,000 Chilean pesos, equivalent to about 500 dollars.

A few days after his first month at the Palacio de la Moneda, the plan is one of the most important announcements for Boric, who already has several challenges ahead of him. Among them, dealing with a growing rejection of the new Constitution scheduled to be voted on in September and facing rising inflation.

With EFE and local media