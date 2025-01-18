appeared Manuel Pellegrini at the end of the match of the 20th round of LaLiga 24-25 that the Real Betis at the Benito Villamarín before the Alavés (1-3). The Chilean coach began by evaluating the match and said that «The assessment is negative. The fact of losing at home, for me, is always negative, regardless of how it is played. Although there has been important facts do not serve to justify the result. I think that both Penalty and expulsion were decisive. After the penalty we were able to equalize it, we had a good fifteen or twenty minutes at the end of the first half, but the expulsion already conditioned us to try to hold on to the result.”

Questioned by the situation that the team is experiencing, after a week in which they have been defeated by teams that are fighting to avoid relegation, such as Valladolid and Alavés, and the defeat conceded in the Copa del Rey in Montjuïc against Barcelona, ​​Pellegrini answered that « it’s a very complicated moment of the season. We have lost several games in a rowat home we have not been able to get points, we have a significant number of injuries… Regardless of that, I think that the team is having a nervous moment. Even the fan reaction at the beginning of the match indicates that there is a dissatisfaction. We have to see a way to solve it. It is the most difficult momentthe results indicate it and the position in the table is the worst. It has been an even four years and we now have a lack of results that does not allow us to be in the position we want. The solution is in the union and in find the best possible pathe to improve the situation Sensations? Frustration for what we are experiencing, what has happened, the way this game played out… We were all excited to get the three points at home and be at the top of the table. We all have to close ranks together and see what is the best path to take,” analyzed the Chilean coach.

Speaking of the injuriesAfter a game in which Ricardo Rodríguez, Sabaly and Fornals fell, the Verdiblanco coach said that “the moment is complicated in terms of injuries. There are not only those from the first team, but Lucas Alcazarof the subsidiary. Bellerín, Sabaly, Pablo Busto are not there... When bad times come, we all go together. Ricardo and Sabaly? They both have muscle injuriesI don’t think they can be there in two or three weeks at least. The medical examination is missing, but due to the reaction of the players it was difficult. Fornals? We have to wait for the doctor to see him. He felt muscle discomforthad already had an injury for a long time that has been difficult for him to overcome. You may have a certain relapseWe’ll see tomorrow. When bad times come, bad times come from all sides.”

Asked about the fan reviewsPellegrini assessed that “all reactions have a degree of veracity and a fictitious degree. Everyone believes they have a solution and it is not easy to find it. I am not exempt from criticism, sometimes the results are not given. I wouldn’t separate who is more to blame“We have to be together to move this forward.”









The Betis coach was also questioned about the performance of some players and whether he trusts the squad to move the situation forward. Pellegrini, in this sense, commented that “I analyze the returns internally. I analyze the collective performance and we are not happyneither the players, nor the fans, nor the board. We have been losing games, results, and all that has been added to the injuries. The template what we have is what you can have right now in the club. I don’t think anyone wants to not bring players. There is a reality, they go the sporting and economic aspects go hand in hand. With what we have, we have to try to overcome this moment.”

Finally, when questioned by the transfer marketfor whose closure 16 days leftthe Chilean limited himself to stating that “it is an issue that is handled in the sports management, I handle it internally with them. It is managed according to the circumstances and conditions. Beyond that, we have to be more together and stronger than ever, convinced that we can get out of this. He aim of the season in danger? I have always looked at the objectives with the next game, not what we can achieve in the month of May. We are in a bad moment of results, of injuries, in a somewhat altered game moment“But without a doubt we have to change if we want to improve,” concluded Pellegrini.