Sao Paulo – Pele’s cancer is “progressing” e the legend of brazilian football requires “more treatment” due to “renal and heart failure”, reads the medical bulletin issued in the evening by the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo, where the Brazilian has been hospitalized since November 29 for a re-evaluation of his chemotherapy treatment after the identification of colon cancer in September 2021. “The patient has disease progression and requires more extensive care to treat renal and heart failure,” the doctors explain in their health bulletin. The Brazilian remains hospitalized “in a normal room, where he receives the necessary treatment”, the institute continues. A few minutes before the publication of the medical bulletin, two of Pelé’s daughters, Kely Nascimento and Flavia Arantes, had announced on their Instagram accounts that their father would be spending Christmas in the hospital. “Our Christmas at home has been skipped. We have decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it is better to stay here, with all the care provided by our new family (from the Albert) Einstein hospital”, reads this message, illustrated with a picture of the two smiling sisters. “We will transform this room into a sambadrome (it’s a joke) and we will also make some caipirinhas (it’s not a joke),” they continued, quoting the famous Brazilian cocktail. The two women in recent weeks have published several posts on social media media to reassure Pele fans around the world, after Brazilian media reported that his health had deteriorated. “As always we thank you for the affection you send us, from all over Brazil and from all over the world. The love for him, the stories and your prayers are of great comfort because we know we are not alone”, continues the message . Pelè, who is 82 years old, congratulated Lionel Messi on his “deserved” crowning against France last Sunday after Argentina won the World Cup final. “Congratulations Argentina! Diego (Maradona, died November 25, 2020, ed) is definitely smiling right now,” Pelé wrote on Instagram.