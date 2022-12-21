Final Fantasy 7 Rebirththe next chapter in Square Enix’s remake saga, will be able to count on the voice of Steve Blum as Vincent Valentine? According to Blum himself, no, because the developer changed all the voice actors.

The information was confirmed via Twitter. Blum replied to a fan who asked if he would return as Valentine to which the man replied: “They changed us all. I’m sorry.” You can see the exchange just below.

It should be noted that it is not a surprise: we already knew that i voice actors was several, but there was no definitive confirmation for Vincent Valentine that he is not present in the first chapter remake of Final Fantasy 7.

We must also add that for the moment we do not know for sure if Vincent Valentine will be present or not within Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: it is only a guess of the players. However, Square Enix could easily change the plot and the places visited by the characters to ensure that Valentine is not present in the game.

Vincent Valentine also received his own dedicated game, Dirge of Cerberus Final Fantasy 7 for PS2, but the work was not particularly successful and did not give rise to sequels or similar titles within the final saga number 7.

For now, then, we can only be sure that Blum won’t be voicing a potential Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Vincent Valentine.