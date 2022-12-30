Pelé: Santos and the drastic decision he will make after the death of his idol

The Saints will study the possibility of removing the number 10 that immortalized Pelewho passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, announced this Friday the president of the Brazilian club, Andres Rueda.

The removal of the 10 shirt would be “an excellent tribute” to Pelé, according to the president of Santos, Andrés Rueda, in an interview on Bandnews FM radio.

The proposal will be submitted to the Club’s Deliberative Council, in which a maximum of 300 members participate, including the founders, other elected officials and honoraries.

Santos will not use 10 from next January, provisionally, until a final decision is made in the Deliberative Council, according to Rueda.

Pelé, who died this Thursday at the age of 82, wore the legendary number 10 shirt for Santos between 1956 and 1974, before being transferred to the New York Cosmos.

Subsequently, the number 10 of Santos has been worn by other players, they wore it Neymar, Gabigol or Diego Ribas.

