Friday, December 30, 2022
Pelé: Santos and the drastic decision he will make after the death of his idol

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 30, 2022
in Sports
Pele

Pelé during an act in Rio de Janeiro.

Pelé during an act in Rio de Janeiro.

The club studies and will announce the decision in the coming days.

The Saints will study the possibility of removing the number 10 that immortalized Pelewho passed away on Thursday at the age of 82, announced this Friday the president of the Brazilian club, Andres Rueda.

The removal of the 10 shirt would be “an excellent tribute” to Pelé, according to the president of Santos, Andrés Rueda, in an interview on Bandnews FM radio.

(Pelé: the heartbreaking last video in which he was seen alive in the hospital)
(Pele: they reveal the dream that he fulfilled for his unrecognized daughter, before he died)

The proposal will be submitted to the Club’s Deliberative Council, in which a maximum of 300 members participate, including the founders, other elected officials and honoraries.

provisionally

Santos will not use 10 from next January, provisionally, until a final decision is made in the Deliberative Council, according to Rueda.

Pelé, who died this Thursday at the age of 82, wore the legendary number 10 shirt for Santos between 1956 and 1974, before being transferred to the New York Cosmos.

Subsequently, the number 10 of Santos has been worn by other players, they wore it Neymar, Gabigol or Diego Ribas.
(Pelé: his life of scandals, interests and business) (Cristiano Ronaldo: they filter the millionaire he pays his employees in Portugal)

EFE

