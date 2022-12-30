São Paulo, Brazil.- The news that went around the world this Thursday, December 29, is about the death Pelé (1940-2022) at 82 years of age due to complications from colon cancer that he suffered from September 2021, causing kidney and heart dysfunction at o’rei.

High-calibre players and ex-players have spoken about the strong news that was released at noon through the social media from her daughter, Kely Nascimento. Among the renowned figures Ronaldinho sent his condolences to the ‘D10S’ family.

“My condolences to the whole family,” wrote the man with the easy smile, adding in his message: “Rest in peace Eternal King” with an emblematic image after winning the World Cup title in Korea and Japan 2022 after beating Germany (0-2).

In Brazil, the government declared a three-day national mourning for the death of the only three-time world champion (Sweden 1958, Chile 1962 and Mexico 1970). The outgoing president, Jair Bolsonaro, published a decree in an extraordinary edition of the Official Gazette of the Union to declare mourning in the country.

“Official mourning is declared throughout the national territory, for a period of three days, counted from the date of publication of this decree, as a sign of regret for the death of Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pelé, former soccer player.”

Santos from Brazil became the team of his life. The Carioca team gave Pelé the opportunity to debut in professional soccer on April 26, 1957 against São Paulo at the age of 16, scoring the first of the three goals in that game of the Rio-São Paulo Tournament.

He settled in the highest category of the Santos who confirmed last Saturday that they will use a crown on their shield during 2023 in honor of O’Rei. With that same diadem they fired the multi-champion with the word “Eternal”.