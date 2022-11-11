Former striker Edson Arantes do Nascimento ‘Pele’, Considered by many the best footballer in history, he assured this Thursday that he feels that the Brazilian team will win the World Cup in Qatar, which starts in ten days.

“You may even think I’m too confident, but I feel like we’ll see Brazil win again”, affirmed the triple world champion (1958, 1962 and 1970) in a message shared on his social networks.

The 82-year-old former Santos and Cosmos player said he was anxious to see Canarinha’s debut, which will take place on November 24 against Serbia in Group G, which is completed by Switzerland and Cameroon.

He accompanied his words with a black and white photograph in which he appears as a young man lifting the Jules Rimet trophy in a convertible vehicle as it passes through the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

In a second post, Pelé posted one of his last photographs from his time as a footballer in a Brazil shirt.

“The last time I wore the Brazilian team shirt we inaugurated the three stars on the shield, now we have five. I can’t wait to see this shirt with six stars,” he said.

The history of Pelé predictions: mistakes and successes

Pelé’s forecasts tend to generate some concern, because, on many occasions, the teams that applied for the title did not have a good World Cup.

The star’s first big blunder had to do with the Colombian National Team, which he gave as a candidate for the 1994 World Cup in the United States.

“For me, it is the best team. That does not mean that they will win, but they will be among the four semifinalists. Brazil has very good players, but as a team it is not very compact,” he said then. Colombia did not pass the first phase and Brazil was the champion.

Pelé also failed in the 1998 World Cup in France, in which he gave Spain as favorites, which did not pass the first phase, and Paraguay, which was left out in the round of 16, eliminated by the local team, which was the champion. He was also unsuccessful in 2002, when he was played by Argentina and England. The Albicelestes did not get past the group stage.

In 2006 it expanded the bouquet and gave six candidates, in which Italy, the champion, was not. However, in the last World Cup events, Pelé was much more accurate: he gave Spain as a candidate in 2010 and he was right. In 2014 he gave a list of five teams, in which Brazil was not, but Germany, the winner, was, and he also hit the French title in 2018, which he put on a list of four contenders.

Now, France enters Qatar 2022 as world champions, following their victory four years ago in Russia.

The latest on Pele’s health

Pelé, for his part, continues his recovery after undergoing surgery last year for a colon tumor and undergoing chemotherapy treatment that has forced him to go to the hospital several times.

Pelé’s health has also been affected by other causes in recent years, adding problems to his spine, hip and knee, in addition to suffering a kidney crisis. This has drastically reduced his public appearances, although he remains very active on social networks.

