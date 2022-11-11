Idiotic rules from the European Union make new cars unaffordable. According to Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis.

Carlos Tavares is the CEO of Stellantis, the parent company of brands such as Peugeot, Citroën, Alfa Romeo, Opel, Fiat and Jeep. The boss of the huge concern is concerned. Because our personal mobility is under pressure.

Carlos warns that personal mobility threatens to become a luxury. Not a good thing. He even goes a step further:

If I were a car buyer right now, I’d revolt. Che Tavares calls for revolution

What’s actually going on? According to Carlos Tavares, there is a great danger that fewer and fewer people in Europe will be able to afford a new car. That is of course not his fault, but the fault of Brussels! The European Union sets extremely strict requirements for new cars.

Carlos Tavares (right) in happier times with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Free from exhaust gases

The European Union demands that from 2035 at the latest all new cars must be free of exhaust gases. That means that the car industry has to go full throttle (no pun intended) to make all its models fully electric. That costs a lot of money, and the customers are the victims of that.

The Portuguese CEO says to the AD that the rising prices are a direct result of the regulatory pressure from the EU.

These measures have been proposed by politicians who should stand up for their voters. Instead, they come up with too many rules that make life more difficult for ordinary, hard-working Europeans. As a voter I would be concerned and ask my representatives how important they think my personal freedom of movement is.

The EU is killing the small car

The top man of Stellantis is not a rookie in car land and has been around for 41 years. In all these years they have to put more and more safety systems and environmental technology in their cars to meet all the hard EU requirements. In the field of safety, fuel consumption and emissions, these requirements have become considerably stricter in recent years.

As a result, the really affordable new car is basically already dead. The real little ones like the Peugeot 108, the Citroën C1, the Volkswagen Up and the Seat Mii have already disappeared. With the remaining little ones like the Toyota Aygo X, the price is sometimes twice as high as the car they follow.

B-segment follows

Car companies must free up money to make the switch to electric more quickly. There is already too little earned on those little ones because so much technology has to be used to meet the requirements that the cars price themselves out of the market. The A segment has therefore already been depreciated.

Worse yet, the B segment is also going down. At the beginning of next year, Ford will stop with the Fiesta, which has to make way for a compact electric car. Mercedes-Benz will also stop with the A-class. An A-class of about 40,000 euros is therefore no longer profitable for the brand… Let that sink in for a while.

Not everyone can just switch to electric, because those cars are more expensive and the infrastructure is also a challenge. But yes, try to convince the politicians in Brussels and Strasbourg. They live in their own reality.

What is the solution?

Fortunately, Tavares sees not only problems, but also solutions. First of all, the Euro 7 standard has to go in the trash. Why now increase the environmental requirements and put even more technology and therefore money in cars that may no longer be sold a few years later, because fuel, yuck.

Rather encourage hybrid technology, says the Stellantis CEO. The average car in Europe is twelve years old and emits an average of 200 grams of CO2 per kilometre. There is a lot to gain.

If you give car buyers the opportunity to switch to a newer model more cheaply, for example with subsidies, they will do so. You will then see that the average emissions of the vehicle fleet fall in no time to about 100 grams per kilometre. That’s already half!” The Stellantis CEO sees a gap in the market

We expect the European Union listens to citizens’ criticisms just keep on tightening the rules. Perhaps 2034 will be a very good year for car manufacturers with a high sales volume of new cars with a fuel engine.

This article EU makes new car unaffordable appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#car #unaffordable