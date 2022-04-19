Pele was again hospitalized in Brazil. This was reported by the US broadcaster Espn. The legendary “O Rey”, who is undergoing a course of treatment after having been operated on for a colon cancer detected last September, is at Albert Einstein hospital, in Sao Paulo, but not in intensive care, as the broadcaster itself specifies.

under control

–

His hospitalization was not planned since no chemotherapy session was scheduled, after those already carried out in the last months. However, the former star of Santos and the Brazilian national team is constantly followed and monitored by doctors. According to family members, the situation does not cause concern, but Pele remains under observation.