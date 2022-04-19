Berlin (DPA)

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed that the team will not lose hope in the struggle to win the Spanish Football League title, despite it being 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez’s team lost 0-1 to relegation-threatened Cadiz, one day after Real Madrid turned the tables on Seville, one of the top four teams in the standings, and beat it 3-2. Real Betis and Atletico Madrid, but a 15-point difference at the top of the standings can secure the title for the royal team.

Despite this, Laporta refuses to give in to despair and hopes for an unexpected awakening for Barcelona, ​​who has a game in hand.

“This week was like the week of the Passion of Christ,” Laporta said in a press conference today.

He added, “Holy Thursday was disappointing and we ended Easter with another disappointment. We must recover and regain our strength. After yesterday’s setback, I cannot lose hope.”

Cadiz’s loss came to put more complications in Barcelona’s week, which was eliminated from the European League by Eintracht Frankfurt, last Thursday.

“We were improving, but now we are at a dead end,” Laporta said.

He continued, “In the final stages of the season we were working well, we achieved a good result at the Santiago Bernabeu (4-0 win over Real Madrid) and we are suffering now to win.”

Laporta said: “This is clear, we did not play well against Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg, and we lost the second leg, and against Levante we also suffered.”

He added, “Xavi is analyzing what happened and looking for solutions, but we must take into account the injuries we have suffered. A player like Pedri is a special player, but he was injured.”