Friday, April 22, 2022
Pelé: good and new news about the health of the legendary former soccer player

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 21, 2022
in Sports
pele

The hospital where he had been since Monday gave new information.

The legendary Brazilian ex-soccer player Pelé left the hospital on Thursday where he had been hospitalized since Monday to receive treatment for colon cancer that was discovered last September, reported the medical center that treats him.

“Edson Arantes do Nascimento was discharged from the Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein this Thursday,” says a statement from the Sao Paulo medical center.

Good news from Pele

“The patient is in good and stable clinical condition,” the note adds.

‘O Rei’, 81, must go to the clinic at least once a month to undergo check-ups and continue chemotherapy treatment against the colon tumor that was detected, according to his family.

Pelé’s previous hospitalization had been in February, when he spent two weeks hospitalized for a urinary infection that was found when he went to his regular appointment.

Considered by many to be the best player in history, Pelé has remained active on social media, although without posting any recent photos of himself.

AFP

