Without Juantorena

–

But this is another story, in the playoffs the script changes quickly, from one day to the next. This is how Lube flies, leaving Trento still in the locker room. For the first time Lorenzetti’s team is stammering and uncertain and Civitanova has a good game to accumulate a clear advantage. There is almost no match and Lube clinging to the dunks of Ivan Zaytsev and Lucarelli. If one had seen the first two races, one might think that it is not this Trento that is suffering more and more and cannot breathe. Once the first part is over, the second starts with the same pattern: Lube is the owner of the field like the Scudetto printed on the shirts suggests. De Cecco is also very lucid in the distribution and this naturally helps Civitanova to make a scorched earth around the opponent. Lorenzetti tries to break the pace at Lube, but not with great results. And the team that had amazed everyone in recent weeks (in the Champions League and in the semifinals) also melts into his key men. It takes him almost set to see a point of Michieletto and even Kaziyski’s experience doesn’t work. The third set seems the hardest fought, but in reality the Lube goes away with a certain ease and wins a very clear 3-0 that reopens the series. Race-4 is scheduled for Sunday in Trento, while Lube must hope to return to his field next Wednesday, for what would be the fifth challenge. The charm of the playoffs continues to amaze with two really interesting and above all unpredictable playoff series.