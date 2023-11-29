The technician José Néstor Pékerman He could not have the experience he expected on the bench of the Venezuelan national team, he only managed ten games and remained less than two years in a team that is playing a great role in the South American qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Despite its false step in Venezuelathe 74-year-old coach continues to be highly valued in international football, for what he did in Argentina’s youth ranks and for his success with the Colombian National Team.

Pékerman landed on the Colombian bench in 2012 to take it to a World Cup after a 24-year absence: it was in Brazil 2014. In addition, he qualified the team for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Néstor Lorenzo and José Pékerman Photo: Efe – EL TIEMPO Archive

Pékerman is on Peru’s agenda

In the last few hours, the rumor of the arrival of José Néstor Pékerman to the Peruvian team has gained strength in Inca territory and the fans are excited despite the bad moment of their team.

As revealed by the journalist Ómar Ruíz de Somocurcio of Telesports the Peruvian Football Federation (FPF) is evaluating the arrival of the experienced Argentine coach, who is the main candidate to take the reins of a team in crisis.

The information is that Pékerman already met with the president of the FPF, Agustín Lozano, and was very satisfied with the project and the economic offer presented by the leader.

The most successful cycle of the Colombian soccer team, the one led by Argentine coach José Néstor Pekerman for more than six years, came to an end this Tuesday.

Agustín Lozano wants to bet on José Pekerman

“They tell me that Ricardo Gareca wants to be the coach of the Peruvian team and Juan Carlos Oblitas wants him to return. But Agustín Lozano wants to bet on José Pekerman. First-hand information,” the journalist revealed.

The coach, who is without a team after leaving Venezuela in August 2023, would be waiting to find out the future of Juan Reynoso, current coach of Peru, who is at the exit door due to poor results.

“If the president of the FPF is thinking about José Pékerman, it is because You already met with him and you already know what he wants and that the numbers add up, because the FPF numbers are handled by the president, not Juan Carlos Oblitas,” Ruiz stated.

Pékerman on the day of his debut with Colombia, in 2012.

For now, The FPF must resolve the contractual issue of Juan Reynoso, who had been confirmed a few weeks ago in the position, but the poor results in the World Cup qualifiers have him on a tightrope.

The Inca team comes from falling 2-0 against Bolivia in La Paz, by date 5, and tied 1-1 at home against Venezuela on the sixth day, results that have the Peruvian team last in the standings with only two points, the result of two draws, zero wins and four losses.

HAROLD YEPES

SPORTS

