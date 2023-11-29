The goal of Xbox is that of arrive on any device and screen capable of running a video game, even if they are platforms PlayStation and Nintendo: Chief Financial Officer Tim Stuart declared this during an interview.

As you may remember, a couple of years ago Phil Spencer said that it’s Sony and Nintendo who don’t want Xbox Game Pass on their consoles, but the latest developments and the acquisition of Activision Blizzard they may have changed the scenario.

According to Stuart, Xbox aims to bringing its first-party experiences and subscription services to every screen that can run a game, and “this means smart TVs and mobile devices, but also platforms that we have considered competitors in the past, such as PlayStation and Nintendo. We are landing on NVIDIA GeForce NOW.”