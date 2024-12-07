He Sevilla visits Atlético de Madrid tomorrow at the Metropolitano, match corresponding to matchday 16 of LaLiga. A special duel for the Sevilla player Saul Niguezwho will set foot for the first time in what was his home for so many years. The former colchonero has been out for two and a half months, but has arrived just in time to enter the Sevilla eleven for this clash against Simeone’s men. The man from Elche already had a few minutes against Osasuna and started as a starter in Olot, so it would not be surprising if he started from the start against his former team. Even more so considering that Sambi Lokonga has not entered García Pimienta’s squad list.

This has been reported by Sevilla, which has provided the Catalan coach’s list for this Sunday’s visit to Atlético de Madrid. In total, the Sevilla expedition will be made up of 22 footballers, with the already known absences of Pedrosa and Lokonga after training this Saturday. The long-term injured Chidera Ejuke and Tanguy Nianzou will also be absent. The Nigerian was seen training individually this Saturday, but García Pimienta has warned that the winger will not be able to return until at least the end of January. Thus, the full call It is made up of: Nyland, Álvaro Ferllo, Alberto Flores, Jesús Navas, Carmona, Montiel, Juanlu, Barco, Badé, Marcao, Kike Salas, Gudelj, Agoumé, Saúl, Sow, Pedro Ortiz, Suso, Peque, Lukebakio, Idumbo, Isaac e Iheanacho.

#Pedrosa #Lokonga #left #list #Atlético #Madrid