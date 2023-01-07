For several years, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz has often generated diverse opinions through his comments and publications on social networks. After moving away from music due to a health situation, the remembered rock singer devoted himself to writing. Thus, she has published a book titled “I, Peter”. In addition, he usually comments on show business news or on the national situation through his Facebook or Instagram account. In these spaces he also talks about his family, including his second son: Salvador Suarez-Vertiz.

The famous interpreter has shared a photograph with his heir on more than one occasion. In addition, he has expressed in words the affection and affection that he has for savior. In 2020, for example, when the young man turned 22, the former Arena Hash member wrote the following: “You are today at 22, my physical replacement as head of the family. You take care of the cars, the insurance, you take care of your mother and sister, you correct your younger brother, and you are my right arm checking the data in my columns, so that I don’t write again that Oscar Wilde is English”, wrote ‘Pedrito ‘ on his Facebook wall.

Who is Salvador, the son of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz?

Pedro Suarez-Vertiz has three sons. The second of them is Salvador Suárez-Vértiz Martínez. Like his father, the 24-year-old is fond of music. In addition, he enjoys skateboarding, as can be seen in his different posts and videos that he shares on his official Instagram account.

In 2020, he surprised by putting music to a video with one of his father’s songs in which he made known the different feelings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the social isolation in his person.

At the age of 18, Somos magazine shared the words that Salvador dedicated to his father. “I have traveled (Pedro) with him numerous times to accompany him to his concerts. Our favorite destination was always the jungle. We lived a true father and son adventure. The best thing was that he asked me the same day. As a boy we always went out on a bicycle through Miraflores or El Olivar. We were in the tandem and I watched everything while we talked,” said the young man.

Salvador Suárez-Vértiz is the second of the children of the remembered rock singer. Photo: composition LR/Instagram/ @Salvadorsvm

What does Salvador Suárez-Vértiz do?

Salvador Suarez-Vertiz He is fond of the audiovisual world and music. That is why he decided to study Marketing at the University of Lima. This is how the son of the former member of Sand Hash on his official LinkedIn account. The second son of Pedro Suárez-Vertiz speaks English and a little French. In addition, he is currently part of the British multinational company Unilever.

His achievements have been recognized by his own father, who has not hesitated to make them known through his social networks. For example, when he turned 22, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz dedicated a few words to him in which he classified him as “intelligent” and “noble.” “You are an Aquarius like your parents. Noble like your grandfather, and smart like nobody else,” said the remembered vocalist in 2020.