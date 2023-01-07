The governor of Sevastopol Razvozhaev reported a drone shot down over the city

Governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev in his TelegramThe channel reported that the Air Defense Forces (ADD) shot down a drone over the city.

“Air defense forces shot down a UAV over the Northern Mole,” the mayor said, adding that even Christmas was not a reason to stop attempts to attack Sevastopol.

In 2023, drones have already attacked a Russian city several times. So, on January 2, Razvozhaev reported two downed drones in an hour over the sea, on January 4, air defense systems hit two more UAVs in the area of ​​​​the Belbek airfield.

Before that, on December 8, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet destroyed a drone in the sea near the city. On December 6, two drones were shot down at a great distance from the coast. On November 23, the Ministry of Defense reported that Russian air defense systems shot down five drones in the area of ​​gas condensate fields in the Black Sea in a day.