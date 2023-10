Thursday, October 19, 2023, 10:35 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

The acting President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, will attend this Saturday the international summit to be held in Egypt to address the conflict in the Gaza Strip, as announced this Thursday by the Government. The summit, called by the Egyptian president, Abdel Fattá al Sisi,…

This content is exclusive for subscribers