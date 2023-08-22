Luis Rubiales is experiencing the most difficult days in his five years as president of the Spanish Football Federation (FEF). The head honcho of Spanish football was seen tense at the reception of Pedro Sánchez, acting president of the Government, to the brand new world champions in La Moncloa. In the background, alone and with a lost look, the president of the FEF was more apathetic than ever. He was not even so affected when the most notorious scandals of his tenure came to light, such as the million-dollar contract for the Super Cup in Saudi Arabia with Gerard Piqué and the recordings of private conversations with senior government officials.

The awkward kiss from Luis Rubiales to Jennifer Hermoso continues to make people talk. After the absence of the president of the Spanish Football Federation from the celebration through the streets of Madrid, the leader went to La Moncloa and when he greeted the acting government leader, he felt uncomfortable. «What we saw was an unacceptable gesture, Rubiales’ apologies are not enough, I even think they are not adequate. He has to continue taking steps to clarify what we all saw,” said the Prime Minister during the press conference in Moncloa to report on his meeting with King Felipe VI ahead of an investiture. This last message has been interpreted in the political media as a veiled request from the socialist leader to Rubiales to leave office.

«The players have done everything to win. But there have been some behaviors, such as those of Mr. Rubiales, which show that in our country there is still a long way to go in terms of equality and respect, “said the socialist. The President of the Government reminded those present that the FEF does not depend on the Government, but asks the person in charge for “more steps” after his “unacceptable” behavior.

Luis Rubiales knew he was wrong. Or at least he knew that he should go out and apologize after his kiss to the Spanish international at the ceremony of awarding the title of world champions to female Spain. He did it in a video a day after what happened and in a somewhat particular way. Recorded at the Doha airport, on one of the stops to Madrid, the president of the Spanish Football Federation says that “surely” he will have been wrong, among other things. Well, the intention of the head of soccer in Spain was for the Pachuca soccer player to also appear in that document, according to reports Relay. She refused.

And it seems that the first hours of the trip from Sydney to Doha, where the team’s plane made a stopover, were full of tension. Somehow it was necessary to overcome the controversy that had been created by that kiss by Rubiales and also by his inexplicable gestures in the box touching his genitals a few meters from Queen Letizia and Infanta Sofía. And, at the same time, for his insults at the Cope to all the people who had made these actions ugly. Rubiales and his work group tried to get Hermoso to speak as well to reduce the matter, so that everything would remain a mere anecdote. But not. The top leader found the footballer’s ‘no’.

What’s more, says the Vocento sports outlet, that some statements attributed to Jenni Hermoso were written by the press department of the Spanish Federation. “It was a totally spontaneous mutual gesture because of the immense joy that winning a World Cup gives. The president and I have a great relationship, his behavior with all of us has been outstanding and it was a natural gesture of affection and gratitude. You can not go around a gesture of friendship and gratitude, we have won a World Cup and we are not going to deviate from what is important, “the soccer player was said to have said. But it was not like that. She limited herself, in a video, to stating “I didn’t like it, but what do I do?” And from there, for the moment, she is not going to move.

Hours before these apologies, the leader had stated in a radio interview on COPE that it was “a peak of two friends celebrating something” and that those who have criticized the lack of consent of the soccer player are “scoopers who do not know how to see the positive.” Rubiales then defended that we should not pay attention to “the idiots and the stupid” and said that, with everything he has been through, “more bullshit and assholes, no.”

Rubiales’ enemies continue to grow and no wonder. This Monday there were several ministers -including Vice President Díaz- and politicians from the two parties that make up the Government, who came out to request the resignation of Rubiales for the stolen kiss from Hermoso. Perhaps the most content was the Minister of Sports, Miquel Iceta. The Catalan ‘only’ asked him for “explanations and excuses” and those arrived hours later through a video of Rubiales recorded at the airport.

Rubiales’ continuity at the head of the FEF is in serious danger after Pedro Sánchez’s invitation to leave. The attitude of the president of the FEF has shaken the political scene. Vice President Yolanda Díaz and leader of Sumar, demanded “compliance” with the Sports Law and activate the Federation’s protocols on sexist acts to force her out of office. The same demand made by Cuca Gamarra, general secretary of the Popular Party, who solemnly demanded that her attitude have immediate “consequences” because she “has outraged an entire country.”

The acting ministers for Equality, Irene Montero, and for Social Rights and the 2023 Agenda, Ione Belarra, said on Sunday that his behavior was “sexual violence”, while the head of Culture and Sports, Miquel Iceta, called it “unacceptable”. ».

In the Government, as reported by IUSPORT, they are analyzing the feasibility of transferring to the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) a reasoned brief urging it to open a disciplinary file. If that happened, and the TAD initiates a file, the Higher Sports Council: (CSD) would immediately convene its board of directors to order the provisional suspension of Rubiales, as was done with Ángel María Villar in its day. The leader could be disqualified between 2 and 15 years for his improper conduct, according to the same media. which cites articles 104 and 108 of the new sports law.