Since its inception, the Pokemon franchise has attracted players of all ages. In its long history, it has given us endless adventures, adorable creatures, and cutting-edge gaming technology. In this article, we explore the Pokemon video game universe to select the 12 best games that will remain in the history of the gaming industry. These games have defined the childhood of many generations of players, from pixel sprites to the modern era of dynamic 3D visuals, and continue to captivate new players.

Criteria for Ranking

Ranking the best Pokemon games is not an easy task, because each of them has its own unique charm and merits. To make the ranking, we took into account many factors, including gameplay mechanics, graphics and art style, story and history, variety of Pokémon, regions and environments, innovations and features, as well as fan attitudes and nostalgia. It is on these criteria that we will be evaluating these iconic games.

12 Best Pokemon Games, Ranked

Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver

Pokemon HeartGold and SoulSilver, remakes of the classic Gold and Silver versions, kickstart our list. These games introduced the Pokewalker, a pedometer that allowed players to earn in-game rewards by walking. With a stunning recreation of the Johto region and the addition of the Battle Frontier, these titles provide a nostalgic yet enhanced experience.

Pokemon Black and White

The fifth generation of Pokemon games brought us the Unova region and a new storyline centered around ideals and truths. The inclusion of only new Pokemon until post-game was a bold move, encouraging players to embrace a fresh adventure. The games also featured animated sprites, adding depth to battles.

Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire

Hoenn’s lush landscapes were brought to life in Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire. These games introduced Double Battles, which added a strategic layer to battles. The secret bases and Contest Spectaculars were innovative features that offered a break from traditional gameplay.

Pokemon X and Y

Pokemon X and Y marked the series’ transition to 3D graphics and introduced Mega Evolutions. The Kalos region, inspired by France, offered a visually stunning world to explore. The customization options for trainers’ appearances added a personal touch to the game.

Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen

These remakes of the original Red and Blue games let players relive the nostalgia of Kanto while benefiting from modern improvements. The Sevii Islands extended the post-game content, and the Wireless Adapter allowed for smooth trading and battling.

Pokemon Gold and Silver

The second generation of Pokemon games expanded the series with the Johto region, day and night cycles, and breeding mechanics. The introduction of the Dark and Steel types added depth to battles, and the inclusion of the Kanto region post-game was a fan-favorite feature.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Despite some controversy, Pokemon Sword and Shield marked the series’ debut on the Nintendo Switch. The Wild Area revolutionized exploration, and the Dynamax and Gigantamax features brought new dynamics to battles. The games also featured the Expansion Pass, providing additional content to the Galar region.

Pokemon Red and Blue

The originals that started it all. While graphically simple by today’s standards, Pokemon Red and Blue introduced players to the world of Pokemon. The concept of capturing and training creatures was a novel idea that quickly captured the imagination of players worldwide.

Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire

Hoenn was reimagined once again in Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire. The Delta Episode added an intriguing post-game storyline involving Legendary Pokemon, and the addition of Mega Evolutions from X and Y enhanced battles.

Pokemon Platinum

An enhanced version of Diamond and Pearl, Pokemon Platinum refined the Sinnoh experience. Distortion World introduced innovative puzzle mechanics, and the Battle Frontier extended post-game challenges, making it a favorite among competitive players.

Pokemon Emerald

Emerald improved upon Ruby and Sapphire with the Battle Frontier and the inclusion of both Team Aqua and Team Magma’s storyline. The addition of the Battle Frontier was a game-changer for players seeking challenging post-game content.

Pokemon Sun and Moon

Alola’s tropical setting and new regional forms breathed fresh life into the franchise. The removal of Gyms in favor of Island Challenges brought a different approach to progression. Z-Moves added a strategic twist to battles, while the story took a more narrative-driven direction.

Pokemon Infinite Fusion: A Creative Twist

In the ever-expanding world of fan-made Pokemon games, one standout title that deserves recognition is “Pokemon Infinite Fusion.” This unique fan project takes the core concept of the Pokemon series—catching and battling creatures—and adds a captivating twist. In this game, players can fuse different Pokemon together to create entirely new species, resulting in an endless array of imaginative combinations. This creative concept breathes new life into familiar creatures, allowing players to explore uncharted territories of strategic gameplay and unexpected design.

Central to the experience of Pokemon Infinite Fusion is the ingenious tool known as the Pokemon Infinite Fusion Calculator. This online tool serves as a fusion simulator, enabling players to experiment with fusing various Pokemon species and witnessing the results before applying them in the game.

Competitive Pokemon Scene

Pokemon video games have developed a competitive environment beyond single-player play. An intense competitive environment has been created through online trading and combat capabilities, as well as breeding techniques to improve Pokemon characteristics. Players have the opportunity to showcase their abilities on a large platform by participating in ranked matches and sanctioned tournaments.

Spin-off Games

While the main series takes the spotlight, spin-off games like Pokemon Snap, Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, and Pokemon Go have introduced different gameplay styles and perspectives. These games offer a refreshing change of pace and appeal to a wider audience.

Remakes and Remasters

The Pokemon series has revisited its roots with remakes and remasters of classic titles. Games like Pokemon FireRed and LeafGreen and Pokemon Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire allow both new and returning players to experience classic stories with modern enhancements.

Pokemon’s Cultural Impact

Pokemon’s influence extends far beyond the gaming world. The franchise has permeated pop culture through TV shows, movies, merchandise, and references in other media. The enduring popularity of Pikachu and other iconic Pokemon characters continues to resonate with generations of fans.

Conclusion

As we wrap up our review of the 12 best Pokemon games, we can see that each of them has contributed to the franchise’s growth and longevity. Pokemon video games have captivated players of all ages, from the earliest iterations of Red and Blue to the dynamic realms of Sword & Shield. Pokemon games offer a wide range of adventures that will stand the test of time, whether you’re an experienced trainer or new to the series.