The head of immigration policies for the new Donald Trump Administration, Tom Homan, has warned that the United States immigration services They will carry out mass arrests of undocumented immigrants throughout the country starting next Tuesday, January 21.

Homan, who will be in charge of immigration and border security policies, told Fox News that “there is going to be a big raid across the country.” “Chicago is just one of many places”he has indicated.

Responds thus to the information of The Wall Street Journal and other media that stated that as of Tuesday the new administration would do a “raid” in Chicago.

Homan, who was acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and in the first Trump administration oversaw the policy that separated immigrant parents and children at the border, has highlighted that ICE “will do its job.”

“On Tuesday, ICE will finally do its job. We are going to take the handcuffs off ICE and let them arrest criminal foreigners“, he has advanced.

According to The Wall Street Journalthe “large-scale immigration raid” in Chicago will begin the day after Trump’s inauguration, and will last all week. Between 100 and 200 ICE officials will participate.