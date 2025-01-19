The general secretary of the PSOE and president of Spain, Pedro Sánchez, has been in charge of closing the XV Regional Congress of the PSOE of Extremadura where Miguel Ángel Gallardo has been ratified as general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura, and the rest of the governing bodies, a new Executive that has been supported with 87.32% of the votes of its delegates.

Sánchez has extended his hand to Gallardo, after congratulating him on his re-election as general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura, “Count on me, count on the strength of the entire PSOE to get Extremadura back on the path of progress and not of the regression into which the denialist majority of the PP and Vox have put it,” the socialist leader has reaffirmed.

For this reason, he asked the new regional leadership of the Extremaduran PSOE, and all the delegates of the “great socialist federation” of Extremadura, that are “competitive”and that they go out “to win so that next year 2027 there will be more socialist mayors in Extremadura and in each and every one of the parts of Spain”, as well as “in each and every one of the autonomous communities and the government of Spain,” he reaffirmed. Since, “the more governments there are aligned with the successful economic policy that this government is implementing, the faster and further we will go.”

And, Sánchez added, this Government has “dismantled one by one, like a house of cards, all the old neoliberal theory that they now want to sell us as a new, cool and modern libertarian theory”, since in his opinion, The socialist Executive has “demonstrated that the impossible can be turned into possible”, as well as that “the minimum interprofessional wage can be raised and employment created”, he said.

99% of the energy produced in Extremadura in 2024 “comes from clean energy”

Pedro Sanchez took advantage of the energy sovereignty of Extremadurahighlighting that 99% of the energy produced in Extremadura in 2024 “comes from clean energy”, something that makes Extremadura “get 30 years ahead” of other European regions. Thus avoiding commenting on the closure of the Almaraz Nuclear Power Plant, about which more than 7,000 people demonstrated yesterday, January 18, asking for its continuity.

He stated that this situation has occurred “coming from scratch, because in 2018 there was a president of the government and a government that put a sun tax“, after which he pointed out that “99%, not 80% or 70%, 99% of the energy produced in Extremadura comes from clean energy.”

“Do you know the treasure you have in Extremadura?” said Pedro Sánchez, after which he added that “of course you know it and that is why you defend the legacy of Guillermo Fernández Vara as president of the Government of Extremadura” and now you look “to the future.” proudly with Miguel Ángel Gallardo as the next president of the Regional Government of Extremadura,” he said.

The “industrial potential” of Extremadura stands out

In his speech, Sánchez highlighted that in the years he has led the Government has “increased by 40 percent the economic resources transferred to the Junta de Extremaduraprecisely to strengthen what the right and the extreme right want to privatize”, among which he has mentioned public services such as health, education and “many other social services that are in the hands of the Government of Extremadura”.

For this reason, he has reaffirmed that there has been “no Spanish Government that is as committed to the industrial potential of Extremadura as the current” executive,

In that sense, the head of the regional Executive has shown his “commitment” and his “conviction”, that “if we do not take steps back and look forward”, and are “consistent and coherent with the energy and industrial policy that we are making , Extremadura will become the industrial locomotive of all of Spain“he said.

“That is the magnitude of the industrial potential that Extremadura has,” reaffirmed Pedro Sánchez, who trusted that “many young people will see Extremadura as a land of opportunities.”

Gallardo will “give his all” for the people of Extremadura

For his part, the general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura, Miguel Ángel Gallardo, has assured that “today is the first day of an unbreakable commitment: to work for the people of Extremadura and give hope back to this land.”

“I am going to give my all, with greater strength, greater desire and greater enthusiasm, with the conviction that the party emerges cohesive and strengthened to win hope.”

In that sense, he indicated that the primaries held by the PSOE of Extremadura represent “the value and firm commitment of militancy for democracy, which is the essence of this party.”

“Thank you to those who voted for Esther and to those who voted for me, because together we have taken off our team’s shirt and put on the PSOE of Extremadura shirt,” he declared.

During the course of the event, the leader of the Extremaduran socialists expressed that the PSOE of Extremadura leaves this Congress “more strengthened than ever to win on the right” and has thanked the support of the federal leadershipto which he will respond by ensuring that in Extremadura “the policies of hope developed by the government of Spain” are known.

In his speech, Gallardo stressed that the PSOE of Extremadura is today a united and cohesive party and he has been convinced of the strength of “being prepared to win and regain the trust of the people to make history again, the history that this party has always made.”

At this point, the general secretary of the PSOE of Extremadura, recalled that in a year and a half of Mrs. Guardiola’s government essential public services have been weakened such as healthcare and, in this regard, he has said that “we socialists are not going to allow a man or woman from Placentia to have to wait 12 days for an appointment at primary care.”

For this reason, he has indicated that his new team is going to work so that “the failed government of the PP and Vox does not continue to harm citizens.”

Gallardo has also highlighted that the government of the Junta de Extremadura has weakened public education and “the extension of education from 0 to 3 years has changed to grant privileges to those who have the most.” “Essential services such as education and health are deteriorated,” reiterated Gallardo, who also highlighted that the PP government in Extremadura has abandoned large projects in the region such as the irrigation of Tierra de Barros or the merger of the municipalities. of Don Benito and Villanueva de la Serena.

For all these reasons, he has said that Mrs. Guardiola’s government “is a short-term government, that does not listen and that when it finds itself at a crossroads it calls the PSOE.” In this sense, and in reference to the negotiation of the Budgets for 2025, the leader of the PSOE of Extremadura has considered that “if the PP wants to talk about certainties for Extremadura, it must eliminate the fiscal privileges of those who have the most.”

Furthermore, he added that the PSOE will always be with the people of Extremadura, “but if they want to talk to the PSOE, they should know that we are not going to consent to the repeal of the Law of Historical and Democratic Memory because it is a law that advances.” towards concord, towards memory and that reconciles”.

For all these reasons, he stated that a new time begins today and that the PSOE is going to work with the self-employed, business organizations, unions, and organizations that work on inclusion “because Extremadura is built between everyone.” .

“The PSOE does not want to be the protagonist, it wants to give the role to Extremadura,” he remarked.

The socialist leader has highlighted the policies implemented by the socialist government of Pedro Sánchez and, in that sense, has highlighted the increase in the interprofessional minimum wage, that of pensions, or the expansion of rights such as the Euthanasia Law.

Furthermore, it has stopped at the national housing strategy “which, in the face of speculation, guarantees that housing is a right and becomes the fifth pillar of well-being.”

For this reason, he indicated that “housing is a right and not a privilege and that the PSOE of Extremadura will work to ensure that young people have access to housing and have a life and family project.”

At this point, he has said that with his mandate at the head of the Extremaduran PSOE a time begins for the youths of this region feel that they are going to be the generation “that takes revenge on the Extremadura of their grandfathers and grandmothers.”

“We are going to give priority to young people, listen to their ideas and allow them to launch their life project in Extremadura,” he added.

For all these reasons, he has said that the PSOE is going to work tirelessly to “really” listen to the people of Extremadura and not just Speak Extremadura, and then gag them, he warned.

In his speech, Gallardo recognized the work carried out by the socialist parliamentary group of the Assembly of Extremadura in this period and has had words of gratitude for the former general secretaries of the Extremaduran PSOE and former presidents of the Junta of Extremadura, Guillermo Fernández Vara, present at the event, and Juan Carlos Rodríguez Ibarra.

He has also thanked the socialists of Plasencia, whom he said have been the best hosts for the PSOE of Extremadura this weekend and has expressed that in “this Congress Palace the Extremadura of modernity and of the hope that the socialist governments of Juan Carlos and Guillermo have made possible.