A security camera installed in a home on Prince Edward Island, Canada, captured a meteorite impacting the ground in July 2024, being the first time you achieve sound and image of the crash of this celestial body, as reported this week in a statement by the University of Alberta.

Laura Kelly and her partner, Joe Velaidum, did not imagine that day that their daily routine would include an astronomical event. Just minutes after Joe left the house to walk the dogs, A meteorite crossed the sky and landed on the entrance of his home in Marshfieldleaving a small indentation.

Upon returning from their walk, Laura and Joe found a pattern of gray dust on the floor and cleaned it up without realizing the magnitude of the event. It was only after reviewing the security camera recordings that they understood what happened: the image showed a rock falling from the sky. “I probably would have split myself in half if I had been there.”Joe commented.

Laura’s father, who heard the impact from his nearby home, suggested that it could be a meteorite and encouraged them to contact the University of Alberta’s Meteorite Reporting System. Thus, the couple recovered fragments of the rock and contacted Chris Herd, a geologist and professor at the University of Alberta,

Herd examined images of the fragments and confirmed that it was a ordinary chondrite, the most common type of meteorite that impacts Earth. However, although it is common, it has unique characteristics in its composition, which makes it an object of high scientific interest.

The site of a meteorite impact on Prince Edward Island. Laura Kelly/University of Alberta

The expert had a family trip planned to Prince Edward Island days after the event, so he took the opportunity to visit the impact site and document the fragments. With the help of Laura, Joe and their family, he measured the 2×2 cm dent in the walkway and recovered part of the remains to integrate them into the Meteorite Collection of the University of Alberta, the largest in the country.





Preliminary analysis of the rock indicated that it probably had the the size of a kiwi before impact. Its composition and structure explain why it fragmented when it hit the ground, leaving an explosion of dust and small pieces scattered in the area.

“As far as we know, “This is the first time that the fall of a meteorite on Earth has been recorded on video with sound.”highlighted Herd. “This adds a completely new dimension to the natural history of the island,” he added. In addition, the scientist has pointed out that events like this underline the need for more advanced monitoring systems that can detect and record meteorite falls with greater precision.