Pedro Sánchez speaks for the first time after the electoral results this Sunday. The President of the Government and leader of the PSOE will make an institutional statement starting at 11:00 am from the Palacio de la Moncloa, according to what the Secretary of State for Communication has announced on Monday.

The declaration comes hours after the Socialists have suffered a heavy defeat at the polls, losing the municipal elections against the PP and ceding a good part of the autonomous communities in which it governed. Only Castilla-La Mancha, where Emiliano García-Page has managed to certify the only absolute Socialist majority of the day, seems to have escaped the punishment of the Socialist voters.