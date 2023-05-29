Fernando Alonso, born on July 29, 1981 to Oviedoin Spainis one of the Formula 1 drivers most renowned and talented of his generation. His racing career has been characterized by numerous successes, exciting challenges and an extraordinary determination in full view with the recent prestigious results in F1 aboard the single-seater Aston Martin Mercedes which is pissing everyone off.

Alonso in MELBOURNE Australia 2023 season on the Aston Martin Mercedes

Fernando Alonso, when he started racing

Fernando Alonso started racing in karting at the age of three and quickly demonstrated a natural talent for driving. He progressed rapidly in the lower categories before making his Formula 1 debut with the Minardi team in 2001, at the age of just 19. Although the car’s performance was uncompetitive, Alonso attracted attention due to his aggressive driving and raw talent.

It was 28.02.2001 in Melbourne Australia Fernando Alonso, presentation of the F1 team with Tarso Marques, Paul Stoddart Team Manager with Gustav Brunner and Giancarlo Minardi

The real stepping stone for Alonso’s career came in 2003, when he joined the team Renault. It was with the French team that he achieved his greatest successes. In 2005, at the age of just 24, Alonso became the youngest Formula 1 world champion of history, breaking the dominance of Michael Schumacher. He successfully defended his title the following year too, in 2006, demonstrating exceptional consistency and determination.

Fernando Alonso already raced for Renault in F1 from 2002 to 2006 and from 2008 to 2009

After his competitive stint with Renault, Alonso raced for various high-level teams, including McLarens and Ferraris. Despite scoring numerous podium finishes and victories during this period, the world title eluded him. However, his driving skills, experience and status as a world class driver have never been in question.

Alonso in F1 with the ALPINE TEAM

After a short break from Formula 1, Alonso returned in 2021 with the Alpine team (formerly Renault), once again demonstrating his determination and commitment to elite motorsport. He is admired for his aggressive driving style, his ability to adapt quickly to changing racing conditions and his uncanny ability to handle pressure.

Fernando Alonso on the Alpine

In addition to his Formula 1 career, Alonso he has also participated in several other car competitions, such as 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy 500demonstrating his versatility and talent in various motorsport disciplines.

Fernando Alonso on Toyota dominated and won again in the 24 Hours of Le Mans 2019 after success of 2018.

WEC 2019, Spa-Francorchamps 6 hours classification won by Toyota and Alonso

Fernando Alonso in 2021 he officially returned to Formula 1, after two years away from Circus. The former Ferrari driver returns to the wheel of a Renault with which he won the world title in 2005 and 2006.

Alonso won his two world titles with Renault, in 2005 and 2006

The racing career of Fernando Alonso it was characterized by successes, exciting battles and a constant search for excellence. He is considered one of the best drivers of his generation and his contribution to Formula 1 will forever go down in motorsport history.

The Teams Alonso raced for

Let’s retrace the racing career of Fernando Alonso, the teams and teams for which he raced.

Minardi (2001) | Alonso made his Formula 1 debut with the Minardi team in 2001.

Renault (2003-2006, 2008-2009) | After a short spell with Minardi, Alonso moved to the Renault team in 2003. It was with Renault that he enjoyed his greatest success, winning the world championship in 2005 and 2006. He returned to racing for Renault in 2008 and in 2009.

McLaren (2007, 2015-2018) | In 2007, Alonso moved to the McLaren team. However, his season with McLaren was marred by internal tensions and disputes, and he parted ways with the team at the end of that season. Subsequently, he returned to racing for McLaren from 2015 to 2018.

Ferraris (2010-2014) | In 2010, Alonso started racing for Scuderia Ferrari. During his time with the Italian squad, he was competitive and scored numerous podiums and victories, but the world title narrowly eluded him on several occasions.

Alpine (formerly Renault) (2021-2022) | After a two-year break from Formula 1, Alonso returned to F1 in 2021 with Renault’s Alpine team.

Aston Martin Mercedes (2023 – ) | From the 2023 season, Alonso has been on the Aston Martin Mercedes, a winning driver-car combination as already intuited from the first winter tests and then immediately at the first Grand Prix in Bahrain where Alonso manages to conquer the podium, third behind the two Red Bulls. It is again third In the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, the 100th podium in Formula 1 and again on the podium in Australia. TO Baku with the “Sprint Race” Alonso finished sixth and finished fourth in the race. He returns to the podium again in Miami Grand Prix third, 4 times out of 5 races. At the Monaco Grand Prix another beautiful performance with a wet track where he climbs again second step of the podium.

The most important results in Fernando Alonso’s career

Fernando Alonso he achieved many successes during his racing career in Formula 1. Some of his best results are listed below:

Grand Prix victories : Alonso won a total of 32 Formula 1 Grand Prix during his career. He has achieved victories with various teams, including Renault, McLaren and Ferrari.

: Alonso won a total of Formula 1 Grand Prix during his career. He has achieved victories with various teams, including Renault, McLaren and Ferrari. podiums : Alonso has reached the podium on over 90 occasions, demonstrating remarkable consistency in achieving top-level results.

: Alonso has reached the podium on over 90 occasions, demonstrating remarkable consistency in achieving top-level results. pole position : Alonso took pole position on 22 occasions, demonstrating his sheer speed and skill in the qualifying session.

: Alonso took pole position on 22 occasions, demonstrating his sheer speed and skill in the qualifying session. Hat-trick : Alonso achieved the so-called “hat-trick” in Formula 1, i.e. he won a race starting from pole position, setting the fastest lap and leading every lap of the race. He has accomplished this feat on four occasions.

: Alonso achieved the so-called “hat-trick” in Formula 1, i.e. he won a race starting from pole position, setting the fastest lap and leading every lap of the race. He has accomplished this feat on four occasions. Best placement in the league : In addition to his two world titles, Alonso has finished runners-up on three occasions (2010, 2012 and 2013), proving his continued competitiveness and ability to fight for the title until the end of the season.

: In addition to his two world titles, Alonso has finished runners-up on three occasions (2010, 2012 and 2013), proving his continued competitiveness and ability to fight for the title until the end of the season. Victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans: Alonso competed in and won the prestigious endurance race, the 24 Hours of Le Mans, in 2018 and 2019 with the Toyota Gazoo Racing team.

These are just some of Fernando Alonso’s best results in his career in Formula 1 and other motor racing. His talent and his feats on the tracks have made him one of the most esteemed and admired drivers in the world of motorsport and all that remains is to closely follow this great driver throughout the 2023 season!

