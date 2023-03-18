Merge Mansion it will not be the most famous game among gamers dedicated exclusively to consoles and PCs, but it has long been talked about for its strange advertising. Now, the mobile video game is back in the spotlight with a new cinematic trailer that even calls into question Pedro Pascalman of the hour in Hollywood thanks to The Last of Us and The Mandalorian.

First of all, though, you have to see the trailer for Merge Mansion, available below, in which a granny appears to be at the center of a series of disappearances and murders. Pedro Pascal plays the role of the detective who doesn’t know where to start to explain the case.

It is a extremely dramatic trailer for a mobile puzzle game: we believe you agree with us. As mentioned, however, it is not the first time that Merge Mansion has decided to push the accelerator from this point of view.

Indeed, at this point there is a entire cinematic universe of Merge Mansion, which ties back to another mobile game, Lily’s Garden, and which seems to center around the aforementioned Granny being arrested and revealing a message on her hand as she’s taken away. Sometimes the message is “He is alive”. Other times she says, “You’re next.” You can see an example below.

The Merge Manison live-action commercial also features a podcaster who narrates the mystery. In the last seconds, we witness a callback to the original animated commercialwhen the actors transform into cartoon versions of themselves and the scene of the grandmother being arrested repeats once again.

Merge Mansion, on its App Store page, encouraging players to “reveal family secretsVideo of the grandmother showing her handwritten message as she sits in the backseat of a police car is the first thing that appears in the store.

There description it’s even written from this grandmother’s perspective: “Maddie says I have secrets. I say: what does Maddie know?! Our mystery story is set in my family’s mansion, which has been empty for more than 40 years. Will you help Maddie to find out what happened and you will learn all about her and the past of the Boulton family, as you together renovate and restore the land”.

In terms of gameplay, in any case, it is a very classic management / puzzle match: you have to clean, garden and put the villa in order. You can combine the tools at your disposal to create better items and continue in the game, while discovering what really happened.

One thing is certain, see Pedro Pascal at the center of an advertisement for a game of this type is partly unexpected: certainly his salary will not be low and this shows how much money circulates around video games of this type.

After all, live service mobile gaming generates thirty times the revenues of non-live service gaming.