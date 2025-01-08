Pedro Alonso has been the guest of this Wednesday night at The Revolt. The actor has attended David Broncano’s program to present the documentary The ship of enchantmenthis first project as screenwriter and director.

As soon as he enters the stage, the performer recognized for bringing Berlin to life in The Money Heist complimented the presenter: “Eyou’re handsome, huh?“. The man from Jaén thanked him for the compliment and then they started talking about the change in appearance over the years.

“Do you look more handsome now than you did 20 years ago?” Broncano asks his interviewee. “The other day I was at my mother’s house and I saw several photos of my personal history and I have clearly been worse than now“Pedro Alonso acknowledged.

With this confession, the presenter also felt identified and commented on a similar situation he experienced recently: “The other day my uncle told me ‘you are handsome’. Mothers debate whether they are happy that their children are more handsome, but nor do they mean that they were ugly before.”

After that, the La Revuelta team has shown a couple of photos of Pedro Alonso and David Broncano when they were young. “From there I went down,” said the actor. “We are better now“he said with a laugh when they put the image of the communicator on the screen.