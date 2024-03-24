Sunday, March 24, 2024, 3:57 p.m.











He threatened to make history thanks to his talent, and Mazarrón's 'Tiburón' only took two races to achieve it. Pedro Acosta this Sunday became the third youngest rider in history to get on the podium in the premier category of motorcycling. The one from Mazarrón crossed the finish line of the Portuguese Grand Prix in third position after completing a race to remember.

Acosta overtook the official KTMs of Binder and Miller and took advantage of the falls of Maverick Viñales and Marc Máquez to climb to the third step of the podium. «We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but we already have the first one in the bag; “Today is not Ducati's red day, today is GasGas' red day,” expressed an exultant and grateful Pedro Acosta with his team after achieving third place.

The editor is collecting all the information to expand the news