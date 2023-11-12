Sunday, November 12, 2023



| Updated 11/13/2023 00:42h.

Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Pedro Acosta already has his second world champion title. If in 2021 he managed to win Moto3 in his debut in the world championship, this Sunday he took the crown in the intermediate category of motorcycling before making the final leap to MotoGP in 2024. The Mazarron rider has everything to mark a era in Spanish motorcycling and in Malaysia on the second attempt, almost the first because a carom had to happen in Thailand, he won the title with his second place. He did not need to look at the result of his rival for the championship, the Italian Tony Arbolino, who finished in tenth position after almost crashing in the second lap.

The ‘Tiburón’ has had an outstanding season with 7 victories and 14 podiums in 18 races and is part of an excellent group of athletes from the Region of Murcia among which are Carlos Alcaraz, Mohamed Katir and Eva Navarro, among others, already Some like Izan Almansa or Fermín Aldeguer himself who won this Sunday with an exhibition at the Sepang circuit want to join. Acosta is the youngest champion in Moto2 history at 19 years and 5 months and the first to win two titles in different categories in his first three years in the world championship.

A title decided in the second round



Pedro Acosta and Tony Arbolino watched each other closely on the starting grid as the man from Mazarrón started in sixth position and the Italian in seventh. A start to the test that was bumpy, but fortunately for the Red Bull KTM Ajo rider everything went in his favor. The first meters of Fermín Aldeguer, who started on pole, were not good and Manu González overtook him, but when he reached the first corner after the long straight they both touched and the man from Madrid fell to the ground. Fortunately, the one from La Ñora was able to continue without any problem and Acosta took advantage of the situation to place himself in a comfortable second place that he did not abandon in the rest of the race.

Related news



Arbolino was unable to gain positions at the start and his need to come back cost him dearly. In the second lap he attempted an impossible overtake and the Italian was about to crash. He collided with Ogura and Canet and saved the fall but lost any chance of avoiding the ‘Shark’ title by falling to twenty-fourth position. The Italian had to be on the podium to continue with a chance in the world championship, something that was impossible for him after that incident. Acosta was able to savor and enjoy in every corner and in every lap a title more than deserved and in which he has had no rival in the second part of the championship. In fact, he has two races left. With a ‘horse’ the man from Mazarrón entered the finish line to celebrate a World Cup that he celebrated on the track with his parents and one of his sisters. Fermín Aldeguer was also one of the first to come to congratulate Acosta on his new success.

Aldeguer, unstoppable



If Acosta has proven to be the best rider in the category, Fermín Aldeguer once again made it clear this Sunday that he is in exceptional shape and that he is prepared to fight for the title in Moto2 next year, in case he decides to stay. in the intermediate category and did not accept Honda’s offer to move up to MotoGP.

Related news



The driver from La Ñora crossed the first lap already with a lead of a second and the difference rose to two seconds after just two laps. Just as happened two weeks ago in Thailand, Aldeguer wanted a solo race and in which after starting on pole he led all the laps. The Boscoscuro rider did not have any scares on this occasion and achieved his third victory in Moto2, the second in a row, and he already has five podiums.