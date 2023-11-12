Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/11/2023 – 20:43

After being the target of controversy due to issues related to agribusiness in the Human Sciences test, the National High School Exam (Enem) returned to addressing topics related to the agricultural sector this Sunday, the 12th, when students took the Natural Sciences and Mathematics tests . Knowledge about pesticides and the consequences of deforestation were demanded from the students.

According to course teachers, the questions were indirect, without ideological bias or clear criticism of agriculture.

Last Sunday, the 5th, deputies linked to agribusiness criticized the “ideologization of Enem” for questions that, according to them, had an ideological bias. The Parliamentary Agricultural Front (FPA) even called for the annulment of three questions about the exploitation of the Cerrado and the losses caused by agribusiness to peasants and the deforestation of the Amazon to cultivate soybeans. The annulment was ruled out by the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research (Inep).

One of the questions addressed the use of pesticides and asked which samples of human fluids could contain the highest concentration of this product. “The insecticide exists and the test showed its composition, its formula. Afterwards, she says that the researcher collects biological fluids from a population, blood, saliva, urine and milk. The test asks in which of these fluids the researcher found the highest concentration of this substance. It is a technical issue, natural for exams of this type”, assesses professor Ademar Celedônio, director of Teaching and Innovations at SAS Plataforma de Educação.

The topic of deforestation was also addressed, but indirectly, talking about reducing the bee population and a possible intervention to prevent the decline in the number of these insects.

“One of the biggest reasons for the extinction of bees is the lack of regions where they can safely produce their hives. One of the possible actions to reverse this situation is the replanting of native trees”, explains Caê Lavor, director of Secondary Education and Assessments at SAS Plataforma de Educação. According to Biology professor Diogo Diaz, from Colégio e Curso AZ, the use of pesticides was mentioned in one of the alternatives, but this was not the correct answer.

Another issue addresses the low fertility of Amazonian soils and a technique used by ancient inhabitants of the region to make it fertile. The theme, however, was used to demand knowledge about physical-chemical concepts, such as electronegativity.

Claudia Costin, president of Instituto Singularidades, states that the issues do not encourage a negative view of agribusiness. “I don’t see anything ideological. Just because it talks about soil protection and the unsuitability of soil for certain forms of agriculture, as one of the questions says, does not mean that this involves content against agribusiness. That’s scientific consensus,” she says. “None of the questions appear to be biased or encourage a negative view of agribusiness.”

Avocado ripening, Down Syndrome and PMS among the topics

Sabrina Bileski, Assessment coordinator at SAS Educação, highlights that the themes were related to everyday life, bringing teaching closer to the student’s day-to-day life. Examples of the biology test include vaccination (messenger RNA technology, used against Covid-19), the pregnancy of a couple with Down syndrome and the hormonal causes of Premenstrual Tension (PMS). “Another question asked why avocados ripen earlier in certain situations”, she explains.

“Two questions about Covid and immunization are something that can be considered a current and relevant topic, given the discussion of the vaccine in recent years. Most of the time, the questions are not prepared in the same year as the test, but it is still important”, comments Daniel Balbinot, pedagogical coordinator at Poliedro.

A conversation between Cascão and Cebolinha, characters from Turma da Mônica, using an improvised telephone with string, was used to address notions of sound waves in the physics test, which caught the attention of Pedro Lopes, editor of Assessments at SAS Educação .

Virgílio Aveiro, Chemistry teacher at the SEB Lafaiete School, cites a question about the operation of the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear plants. “The chemistry test was very well divided, with quick reading, conceptual questions and few calculations. I felt the absence of electrochemistry and thermochemistry, which are well covered subjects in previous editions of Enem.”

When analyzing the test as a whole, Gilberto Alvarez, director of Cursinho da Poli, states that the “Natural Sciences test was less interpretative and more conceptual, requiring a student who knew concepts of physics, chemistry and biology”.

The test was “excellent”, in the opinion of Vera Lúcia da Costa Antunes, Pedagogical Coordinator of the Objective. “Shorter texts that wouldn’t require work. Parents and teachers will notice that they are clear, well formulated and up to date. It was a creative test, asking for high school content.”