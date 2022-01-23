The pedophilia scandal pushes the Vatican revolution: celibacy of priests

Rethinking celibacy and the way of considering sexuality, women in roles of responsibility, training of priests. The umpteenth crisis of child abuse seems to have given a boost to reforms that are now being urged by some of the most authoritative cardinals. The Corriere della Sera writes, according to which at the center of the next synod there will be precisely these “revolutionary” reforms for the life of the Catholic Church. “Speaking about it is the Luxembourg cardinal JeanClaude Hollerich, 63, a Jesuit like Francis, chosen by the Pope as general relator at the Synod that will meet in the Vatican next year”, explains Corriere.

Vatican Revolution: Role for Women and a Different Approach to Sexuality

In an interview with Le Croix-L’Hebdo, Hollerich opens up to real revolutions: Among the «systemic changes», Hollerich talks about celibacy: “Let’s ask ourselves frankly if a priest must necessarily be celibate. I have a very high opinion. celibacy, but is it indispensable? I have married deacons in my diocese who exercise their diaconate in a wonderful way. Why not also have married priests? “. It’s still. “If women and young people had had more say, these things would have been discovered much earlier.” Finally, he also talks about sexuality: “So far we have had a rather repressed view. Obviously, this is not about telling people they can do anything or about abolishing morality, but I think we have to say that sexuality is a gift from God. We know, but do we say it? I’m not sure. “

In the meantime, Monsignor Camisasca always speaks with Corriere della Sera in an interview in which he argues that the affair that also involves the Pope Emeritus is “a maneuver against Ratzinger. And it comes from within the Church”. And he explained, again to Corriere: “I do not understand why the French and German Churches have chosen the path of independent commissions, which in reality are not independent, because they are vitiated, at least in some of their members, by an anti-Catholic prejudice. At the same time, we must never measure the attitudes of decades ago with those that would be necessary today, starting from the more mature awareness of the gravity of the facts and the consequent sensitivity that developed at every level of society. When I was little, certain corporal punishments, for example , were not considered abuses and were seen as absolutely normal. Fortunately, this is no longer the case today. “

According to Camisasca, however, Pope Francis had “absolutely no” role in the affair. “There is no plot by Pope Francis against Benedict. Francis has a deep esteem and affection for his predecessor,” he always tells Corriere della Sera.

