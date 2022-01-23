A dog was run over and killed in Sanremo. He was fatally hit by a Riviera Trasporti di Imperia bus on the Sanremo-Ventimiglia line. According to the first reconstructions, the vehicle braked a few centimeters from the pedestrian crossing and the owner of the dog that was crossing them would have railed at the driver, violently beating the glass.

The driver driving, after the passage of the man, would have left and would not have noticed the dog, a small Jack Russell, crushing him.

On the Riviera Trasporti di Imperia case, an internal investigation has been opened to reconstruct the dynamics of the dog’s death. However it went, the fact remains that the driver continued his journey without stopping, sparking a case on social media where the photo of the driver, taken by some passengers, became the target of insults.

The driver, who has already been heard by the management of RR, claims that he did not realize that he had run over the dog. The company will acquire the images of the video surveillance system of the vehicle to reconstruct the incident.