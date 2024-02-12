“There is a resurgence of streptococcal cases among children and we also see small patients who get re-infected within a few months. There are no important situations and the treatment, if the swab is positive, is with the antibiotic Amoxicillin. It must be said that from an epidemiological point of view we are faced with an advance in the spread of this type of bacteria that we usually see in children close to spring. It is probable that the flu, very strong this year, has facilitated the 'streptococci's taking root, as some studies are demonstrating. Therefore, this resurgence warning could last well into the spring.” Martino Barretta, head of Vaccines and Immunizations of the Italian Federation of Pediatric Doctors (Fimp), explains this to Adnkronos Salute.

But can we think of prevention? “Difficult – responds Barretta – You have to pay attention to the hygiene of children's hands but there are no other weapons. The symptoms must be confirmed with a swab and then therapy started, which is more complex if the child is a carrier of the bacterium and then in that case a different reasoning must be made.”