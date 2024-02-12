Together with Ducati, we are giving away tickets for the Utrecht Motor Show 2024!

You may be thinking of carnival or winter sports at the end of February. But it is not surprising at all if you are starting to get excited for a new motorcycle season. Then you wouldn't be the only one! That's why we're running a fun competition in collaboration with Ducati. Enter your details and have a chance to win one of 5 sets of 2 entrance tickets for the Motor Show. You can register until Monday, February 19. The winners will receive the tickets by email.

Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono debuts in Utrecht

At the 2023 Motor Show in Milan, Ducati showed its new single-cylinder (Mono) for the first time and the production version of this 151kg light Supermotard with its 77.5 hp strong engine can already be admired and ordered at the Italian brand's stand. In 'standard' version, but also as RVE with striking Graffiti livery.

That's how it works with motorcycles, within a few months of the unveiling of a new model we see it in the dealer's showroom or, as is now the case, on the exhibition floor in Utrecht. The Hypermotard 698 Mono is the 1eSupermoto from Ducati with a single cylinder derived from the 1299 Panigale. That promises a spectacle with a starting price of € 14,690.

Multistrada news on the stock exchange

But there is more news on the stand. The popular one Multistrada line is also growing and on the stand you will find 2 new versions, both equipped with the characteristic Ducati V4 engine.

First of all, the Multistrada V4 S Grand Tour, the version of the Multistrada that comes standard with the most equipment. And it gets even more intense with the Multistrada V4 RS, the sportiest Multistrada V4 equipped with the Desmosedici Stradale engine block from the Panigale and Streetfighter V4.

If you want even more off-road driving, there is now the DesertX Rally, recognizable by the higher mudguard, extra suspension travel thanks to KYB suspension and the Takasago Excel rims.

Would you like to participate in the competition?

From now until Monday February 19th you can complete the registration form below. We are giving away 2 tickets 5 times, so we will choose 5 winners from the entry. App users can register here.

Ducati Motor Show Utrecht 2024 competition Register yourself (or someone else) for a chance to win 2 tickets for the Motor Show Utrecht 2024, which will be held from February 22 to February 25, 2024. Winners will be notified by email. Name * First name

Last name



E-mail address *

Phone number (optional)

Instagram account (optional)

This article Win tickets Motorbeurs Utrecht with Ducati! first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

