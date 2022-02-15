After waiting too long, finally thereto Season 6 from Peaky Blinders has a UK release date set for February 27 on BBC. It had been a very long time since the disconcerting finale of the fifth season, which left all fans of the series in suspense (there is even talk of September of 2019).

The announcement came in a big way from the BBC: as you can see in the video that we propose below, the company has decided to announce the date of the final season with nothing less than a gigantic mural made in Digbeth, Birmingham (city where the series is set).

The work portrays the protagonist of the series, Thomas “Tommy” Shelbywith his iconic hat on his head and with the details of the release of the season surrounding him.

Season 6 of Peaky Blinders will come then on the BBC player (iPLAYER), but we are not yet aware of the details regarding the arrival on the other streaming platforms (first of all Netflixon which it has had enormous success in our country).

Although this season 6 is indicated as the last according to the mural, it seems that the name of “Peaky Blinders“Is not destined to disappear anytime soon, as showrunner Steven Knight has previously stated that in 2023 they should start shooting for a film, but without unbuttoning a possible release period. It seems that this very film will mark the end of Peaky Blinders as we know it.

The last season left us with a decidedly out of control Tommy, unable to understand what’s going on, and how the information leak occurred. We do not know how everything will start again, but among the advances we have received there is the important one concerning the sensations that will transpire: it has been defined as extremely darkperhaps the one where the voltage will be the highest ever, and we can’t wait to find out.