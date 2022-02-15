Foreign policy Foreign Minister Haavisto: News of withdrawal of some Russian troops from the Ukrainian border is good, but they need confirmation

In addition to bilateral relations between Finland and Greece, the ministers will discuss, among other things, European security.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (green) welcomes Information provided by Russia that it would be pulling some of its troops off the Ukrainian border.

“Today’s news that troops could possibly be transferred from that Ukrainian border and that Russia could de-escalate this situation is, of course, positive news,” Haavisto said on Tuesday.

However, he said that the information provided by Russia needed confirmation and that the situation should be monitored in the coming days.

“Now, of course, we need to keep a close eye on these troop movements and whether they are returning to their garrisons and what is happening there on the military front.”

Haavisto commented briefly at the press conference after meeting with the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias In Helsinki.

RUSSIAN a spokesman for the defense ministry told Russian news agencies earlier Tuesday that the country was pulling some of its troops out of touch with the Ukrainian border. According to the spokesman, the units of the southern and western military districts have completed their duties and are preparing to return to their permanent garrisons.

He recalled that the international community has asked Russia to de-escalate the situation. Haavisto also raised Monday’s media conference, where President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed.

“I understand they, including Russia, see room for diplomatic channels at the moment, so it is very important to use these channels and it is also very important if Russia now de-escalates the situation. But I think it’s too early to say how fast it will happen. ”

Haavisto described the diplomatic contacts of the last few days as very important. He referred to contacts with the President of the United States Joe Biden and the President of Russia Vladimir Putin between the German Chancellor Olaf Scholzin trips to Kiev and Moscow.

“It is hoped that they will bear fruit in this situation and that the parties will be able to return to the negotiating table instead of tightening this military situation.”

“This has been very worrying for everyone and there is always a risk of damage and situations getting out of hand with this kind of military build-up. That is also why the situation has been extremely serious. ”