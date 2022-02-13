Peacemaker is already a hit and fans who have followed the series week after week know it. Shortly after his 7th episode, actor Robert Patrick, who plays White Dragon in the HBO Max series (and remembered for his role as the villain in Terminators 2), has compared two of the greatest directors with whom he has worked: James Gunn and James Cameron.

A good actor and a good role always go hand in hand with a great director. This is something Patrick has learned throughout his career.

And just as he managed to captivate in the 90s with the antagonistic role of the android T-1000 in Terminator 2, he was once again an intimidating character in Peacemaker, where he plays a racist supervillain.

Peacemaker will face his greatest threat: his father, the villainous White Dragon. The 1×07 trailer anticipates a great fight. Photo: HBO Max

In a recent interview with Slash Film, Robert Patrick looked back on the days when James Cameron directed it and couldn’t help but make the Gunn comparison.

“Well, I already knew that James Cameron was a brilliant man,” the actor confessed. “I think James Gunn is a brilliant man and I think James Cameron is brilliant. I think they’re in that class with the Elon Musks of the world ”, he detailed.

James Cameron and James Gunn are renowned directors. Photo: Composition LR/ Wikipedia

The artist considered that both are “innovative artists” who shine in their fields, in addition to having a stamp that distinguishes them.

Robert Patrick in Peacemaker

In Peacemaker, Robert Patrick assumes the role of Auggie Smithbetter known as the supervillain White Dragona really detestable character.

Robert Patrick as Auggie Smith and White Dragon in Peacemaker. Photo: Composite LR/ HBO Max

This is the father of the hero played by John Cena, who far from supporting his son, deeply despises him.

The actor has commented that assuming this type of role was made easy for him because, according to his point of view, it is more difficult when you play someone who looks like you.