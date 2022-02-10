Peacemaker came to the HBO Max streaming platform and is giving the fans of the DC Extended Universe something to talk about. Starring by John Cenathe series tells what happened to the antihero after the events of the movie The suicide squad.

Thanks to Project Butterfly, the Peacemaker managed to be part of a new team that also had secrets. The leader Clemson Murn was one of the aliens against the invasion and Leota Adebayo blamed the protagonist after planting a false newspaper in her house.

Chapter 7 of the show began with a grieving peacemaker remembering his childhood when he murders his brother by accident. After this, he learns that Judomaster escaped, but that does not compare to the threat that White Dragon represents.

Unaware that Murn was killed by his own, the protagonist travels with his fellow Vigilante and Economos, but is attacked by his father ready to kill him. The battle concludes with the Peacekeeper killing him and Eagle badly wounded.

Peacemaker took his eagle to the vet very dismayed, to the point of asking God for anything for his recovery. To his joy, his partner wakes up and they hug. Now, the team meets again to kill ‘the cow’ that supports the Butterfly.