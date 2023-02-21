Three UN peacekeepers were killed in Mali and five others were injured today, Tuesday, when an improvised explosive device exploded in the center of the country, the UN peacekeeping mission in Mali (MINUSMA) reported on social networks.
“In central Mali: on February 21, a MINUSMA convoy collided with an improvised explosive device. According to initial reports, three peacekeepers were killed and five others seriously injured,” the mission said on Twitter.
In Mali, there are terrorist movements, linked to the terrorist organizations ISIS and Al-Qaeda, that launch attacks on civilians, security forces and peacekeepers. Terrorist acts have spread to Niger and Burkina Faso.
Mines and homemade bombs are among the weapons of choice for terrorists. These attacks cause dozens of deaths every year, most of them soldiers, but also civilians.
#Peacekeepers #killed #explosion #Mali
Leave a Reply