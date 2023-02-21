The singer Milena Warthon will sing this February 20 at the Viña del Mar Festival, representing Peru. In the following note, learn more about her.

Milena Warthon will seek to leave the name of Peru high at the Viña del Mar Festival tonight and will compete in the folklore category with their song “Warmisitay”. Before her presentation, the artist expressed her pride in representing Andean women and she considered being the spokesperson for her culture and generation. As is known, this Sunday, February 19, she started the “monster” of Quinta Vergara with the brilliant participation of Karol G, who took home a silver gull.

Milena Warthon reveals what her origins are

The interpreter of “Warmisitay” referred to her last name in an interview for a local newspaper and, at another time, explained that she knows Quechua, but is still in the process of perfecting it.

“I studied Quechua, I know the basics, but I still need to improve. I would like to record in an original language and explore that part more. I feel that I am the spokesperson for my culture, for my generation, ”she mentioned in conversation with Trome.

Milena Warthon stated that she is proud of her origins and considers herself more Peruvian than the potato. “My great-great-grandparents were from England, but I am more Peruvian than the potato,” she said.

Milena Warthon will perform for 2 days at Quinta Vergara. Photo: Instagram

Milena Warthon proud to be the Peruvian representative

The young artist Milena Warthon stood out on the red carpet of the Viña del Mar Festival in a suit made from recycling her old pants and jeans.

“I am here representing the Andean woman, my country, but also my community. My message tries to tell my story. I was born in the year 2000, I am a tiktoker, as many know me. Well, this song, which is called ‘Warmisitay’, is a tribute to my grandmother Teresa, to the Andean women and to the girls who follow me,” said Milena Wharton at the press conference.

Milena Warthon will wear a red suit on stage at Quinta Vergara

Milena Warthon revealed that she will wear a red dress to represent Peru in Viña del Mar. The costume would consist of a red skirt with lots of diamonds, gloves, and slippers.

“The dress that I am going to wear today is red. It is a skirt with a rose-shaped corset. It is super pretty and the skirt shines a lot. I’m going to wear a braid and I’m going to put on two earrings with the map of Peru, also red, shoes and two gloves. It’s actually a simple outfit, but I think it’s going to make quite an impact,” she stated.

Milena Warthon’s participation in Viña del Mar

On the night of Monday, February 20, Milena Warthon captivated all Peruvians with her impeccable presentation at the Viña del Mar Festival. The national interpreter left the name of the country high with her popular song “Marmisitay”. Days before her participation in Quinta Vergara, the folkloric artist generated expectations among her compatriots, who gave her high marks for her presence on stage.

Who does Milena Warthon face in Viña del Mar?

Milena Warthon is giving her all to try to win a Gaviota in Viña del Mar. The Peruvian artist competes in the folkloric category, however, she is not the only one who is nominated. Next, she finds out who her opponents are and what song they will perform on the Quinta Vergara stage.

Argentina: “Little by little” – Camilú

Colombia: “The hose” – Bazurto All Stars

Mexico: “The Last Straw” – Frank Di

Panama: “The Skateboard” – Los Rabanes

Chile: “Way” – Laia.