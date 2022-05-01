The PDT launched this Saturday, 30, the Christian Labor Movement, with the aim of bringing the party closer to the evangelical and Catholic churches. During an act in Brasilia, the national president of the party, Carlos Lupi, said that the extreme right has “co-opted” segments of society and is trying to appropriate Christianity, in a veiled criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“They want to impose the idea that every Christian, especially evangelicals, is conservative and right-wing, but that’s not true,” said Lupi. “The creation of the PDT Christian Labor Movement, a differential in current politics, comes precisely to show the other face of Christianity, I even venture to say that it is the true face of love, solidarity and fraternity”, he amended.

The National Convention of the Labor Christian Movement also had the presence of the PDT’s pre-candidate for the presidency, Ciro Gomes, and Cabo Daciolo, who is expected to run for the Senate for the party in Rio de Janeiro.

Those present praised Leonel Brizola, a symbolic figure of the PDT, criticized the Bolsonaro government and condemned the president’s supporters’ agendas such as armamentism and the maxim “a good criminal is a dead criminal”. “A good thief is a thief restored by God,” said Pastor Alexandre Gonçalves, a member of the Christian Labor movement. “We don’t vote for anointed myths”, he amended.

Bolsonaro has broad support among evangelicals, but his opponents in this year’s electoral contest have been trying to win the vote of this segment of the population. This Thursday, 28, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), who will also run for the Planalto, said that Bolsonaro is a “pharisee” who uses the name of God in vain. In the Bible, the Pharisees are described as Jesus’ opponents.

“He lies every single day. He is a person who lies, even using the name of God in vain. He’s not evangelical, he’s not Catholic, he’s a Pharisee, who uses the good faith of millions of Brazilian evangelicals and Catholics who voted for him,” said Lula, during an act by the Network, in Brasília.

