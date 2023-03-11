He had already anticipated it in recent days, but today, at the end of a confrontation, the new secretary of the Democratic Party, Elly Schlein has decided that she will propose Stefano Bonaccini, defeated in the primaries of the Democratic Party, as president of the party. This was confirmed by a press release from the national directorate, which reads: «The meeting between Elly Schlein and Stefano Bonaccini has just concluded. A positive meeting carried out in an atmosphere of full collaboration. As a result of the confrontation, Schlein intends to propose the name of Stefano Bonaccini, as president, to the assembly of the Democratic Party”.