Basketball | Korihait knocked Honga out of Korisliiga

The Seagulls extended their winning streak to nine games.

Tapiolan Honga’s games in the men’s Korisliiga lasted only one season, when the upstart team from Espoo lost in their home game of the lower extension series to Uusikaupunki’s Korihai clearly 71–98.

With a win, Honka would have kept its chance to keep the series place, but now the return to the A-division for next season was already confirmed three rounds before the end of the series.

My own Korihait, who secured their place in the series with the win, took control of the game with their 9–0 start. Honka ached for a tie after the middle of the second quarter, but Korihait returned to the break lead with ten points.

The away win and Honga’s fall in a packed home hall ripened in the third period, in the middle of which Korihait decisively jumped to a 25-point lead.

“I am really proud of how ready our players were in the deciding game. We took quite a lot during the season by a few points, but from the end of the season we started to believe in doing better”, stated Korihaiden’s coach Tero Vasell.

Quin Cooper scored 32 points on Korihai and Adrien Lawson 21 for Honga.

Helsinki The Seagulls continued their home wins when they beat Joensuu’s Kataja Basket 101–87. The Seagulls, who suffered their only home loss of the season in October, now stretch their winning streak to nine games.

Kataja’s strong start gave it a ten point win in the first quarter, but the Seagulls pulled away in the second quarter and kept their lead.

Antti Kanervo became the Seagulls’ power man with 28 points. From Kataja, which lost its fifth game in a row Tuomas Hirvonen bagged 21 points.

Salon Vilpas beat Kouvot 109–86, when the teams tied in the upper secondary series met in Salo.

Kouvot jumped out to a 15-point lead in the first quarter. Vilpas reached the break in the middle stages and held the lead from the middle of the third period. The gap broke Vilppaa’s last quarter with a 30–15 win.

Mikko Koivisto bombarded Vilppaa with his season-high 31 points. Joel Mäntynen collected 19 points for Kouvoi.

Lapua an even and high-scoring lower league game was played, where Lahti Basketball beat Kobri 112–103. The victory was the fourth in a row for Lahti and the loss for Kobri.

The game turned to the visitors at the end of the third period, from which Lahti led until the end.

Michael Ertel bagged no less than 41 points for Lahti, but from Kobr David Nichols scored even better with 43 points.

BC Nokia beat Tampere Pyrinnö for the third time this season, now 100–82, when the top two of the lower secondary series met Pirkanmaa in a local game at Nokia.

BC Nokia, which won its fifth consecutive victory, took control of the game with a 26–14 victory in the first quarter. At the end of the third period, Kotijohto increased decisively to 25 points.

Perrion Callandret scored 29 points for the winners and Ike Smith Purinno 24.